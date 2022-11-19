What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Welcome to Chippendales, Enchanted, L.A. Zoo Lights

Also, Elton John makes his way to L.A. for a stop at Dodger Stadium and a trifecta of concerts amid his final tour

November 17 – 20, Rocco’s

If you haven’t seen Hulu’s series, Welcome to Chippendales, it focuses on the life and dark career of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee. Now, whether you’re a viewer or not, Rocco’s is transforming the club, taking it back to 1979 West Hollywood where the entire story began. This 21+ event greets attendees with Hulu “cash” that can be redeemed for drinks, food, or branded merchandise. This is not to be missed. [More info]

Opens November 20, Descano Gardens

Winter may not be here for a few weeks but lately, it sure feels like its already landed. Enchanted: Forest of Light brings the season a bit early, as it runs from November 20 until January 8, giving time to fit in fun for all of the upcoming holidays. For this event, Descano Gardens converts its already beautiful walkways and greenery into a nighttime spectacle. [More info]

Opens November 18, Los Angeles Zoo

If you think one light show isn’t enough, we are happy to introduce yet another into our Weekend Guide. L.A.’s brightest attraction is making its return for the 2022-23 season and is posed to be better than ever. As the zoo says, “Nature is something we all share, and this celebration of nature’s wonders is meant for all to enjoy!” [More info]

November 17, 19, and 20, Dodger Stadium

Elton John has undoubtedly been one of the most significant musical artists of the past century. Now, he is running all the tunes back for his farewell tour. If you haven’t seen him in person, this is allegedly your last chance. He takes on the Dodger Stadium on three separate shows to wave his hat once more at an inevitably packed stadium. [More info]

