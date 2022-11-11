What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Vulture Festival, Bono, AppleFest

Every Friday, LAMag gathers highlights of L.A. events in our Weekend Guide so you can craft a perfect schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

November 12 and 13, The Hollywood Roosevelt

Festivals are truly a staple of Southern California culture. Each weekend, new festivals seem to pop up alongside longtime favorites across the region, with thousands gathering in front of stages for everything from the traditional, like food and music events, to the esoteric, like the Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach. Vulture Festival is among the very best to come to L.A., bringing an array of talent across the culture space to speak to the masses. This year will see singer Kali Uchis, filmmaker Rian Johnson actor Lee Pace and many more appearing in town to break down their talent and intellectual prowess. [More info]

Bono: Stories of Surrender

November 13, Orpheum Theatre

You may know Bono from that one little-known indie band out of Dublin…U2. The Irish singer-songwriter has not only had his hand in some of the best musical compositions of the past half-century, but he is also a well-known activist, philanthropist, and author. No, Bono will not be taking the stage this time around to perform “With Or Without You” or “One,” but to read from his book, Surrender, 40 Songs, One Story. [More info]

November 12 – 13, Benny Boy Brewing

Halloween may have passed us by but fall is still very much here. That’s why an event like AppleFest Fall Festival is perfect to slot into your calendar of weekend festivities. This event will feature interactive cider pressing, baked goods and pantry staples sales, and pop-up food vendors from around the city. Enjoy the season while you can! [More info]

November 13, 15, and 16, Kia Forum & Crypto.com Arena

Post Malone has been delivering hit songs since he first shook the world with the release of “White Iverson” in 2015. Now, he is a far more disciplined performer who has become one of our best live performers. And, of course, his music has gotten even better, too. He makes stops in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena this weekend to show what he has got cooking of late. [More info]

