What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Tom of Finland, Zedd, and Ziggy Marley

Plus, OTOTO is ringing in World Sake Day, albeit a week late, with more than 40 selections available throughout the afternoon

From a festival for queer creatives to all the sake you could possibly handle, this weekend in Los Angeles has a lot on offer. Every Friday, LAMag gathers the highlights together in our Weekend Guide so you can craft your perfect leisure schedule.

October 8 and 9, Second Home Hollywood

This festival, hosted by Second Home, will be exclusively celebrated in Los Angeles and London. It brings together an array of queer creatives, including artists, performers, and galleries—a total of 25 artists and six galleries. Though this event doubles as a networking venue for creatives, it’s also just a great time. The Second Home space is just as fun, with a large garden, courtyards, and a lush landscape to provide a view. [More info]

October 9, Dolby Theatre

Many may look at the induction of Zedd and grimace, but this is no normal electronic concert. The Grammy award-winning DJ superstar will be performing his album, Clarity, for one night only in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. This means the record will be played live for the first time in its entirety, backed by a 50-piece orchestra. For any electronic music fans, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you cannot miss! [More info]

October 8, GRAMMY Museum

Before you ask, yes, he’s the son of Bob Marley. Needless to say, his talent precedes him, with the reggae artist and his siblings forming the Melody Makers in 1981 after their father’s death. He began his solo career in 2006 and went on to record several Grammy Award-winning albums. This weekend, he visits the GRAMMY Museum for a live performance. [More info]

October 9, OTOTO, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Alcohol is something taken very seriously by many in Los Angeles, as there is an acquired taste for certain delicacies across this town. Saké, the Japanese drink made from fermented rice, is no exception. World saké day may have been October 1, but OTOTO is inviting enthusiasts to come down to their restaurant and enjoy an afternoon celebrating the widely-loved drink this weekend. Join others at the cozy pub tucked away in Echo Park. [More info]

