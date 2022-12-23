What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Snow N’ Glow, a Blockbuster Pop-Up and More

Every Friday, LAMag gathers highlights of L.A. events in our Weekend Guide so you can craft a perfect schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

November 27 – January 1, Ventura and Del Mar

We may be in the midst of the holiday season, with Dec. 25 fast approaching, but there is still time to celebrate Christmas cheer in L.A. Taking place in both Venture and Del Mar, the Snow N’ Glow Holiday Festival’s famous one million glowing lights and 100 ft. tubing is waiting for you to celebrate. The festival also includes a giant Ferris wheel, fireworks displays, cookie decorating, visits with Santa, and private igloos. This one is great for the whole family so make sure to bring yours to check it out. [More info]

December 23, San Pedro

Gremlins? Die Hard? Carol? Everyone is entitled to their opinion on the best Christmas movie of all time. However, Frank Capra’s 1947 Christmas-set film, It’s A Wonderful Life, is generally recognized as one the best holiday films of all time. This year, you can catch it down in San Pedro on December 23 at the Warner Grand Theatre. [More info]

Closes February 19, Melrose Ave.

Many movie fans have a strong sense of nostalgia for the era before Netflix dominated the film industry. Before the streaming service became the herculean Hollywood player it is today, it used to mail DVD rentals—becoming the direct competitor of brick-and-mortar Blockbuster Video. After a brief rivalry, it quickly became clear that Blockbuster and other video stores would be on their way out. In 2014, the company closed all of its corporate stores, leaving just 50 franchises to fend for themselves. Now, they’re all gone, but this pop-up brings back the feel of the late 90s and early aughts phenomenon that was Blockbuster. Plus, you can grab a drink while you reminisce about the good old days of the Blockbuster night. [More info]

December 23 and 28, Belasco Theater

If you’re someone who claims that there isn’t enough “real punk” nowadays then this show is for you. Social Distortion has been together and touring for a gobsmacking 44 years now, having begun in the late 70s. They still rock. Pop-punk may be the rage these days but this kind of classic punk rock will never go out of style. [More info]

