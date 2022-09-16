L.A. offers a wide variety of activities every weekend, and picking the perfect one can feel like quite a daunting task. Luckily, LAMag gathers the highlights together in our Weekend Guide so you can craft your perfect leisure schedule. This weekend, we’re featuring everything from health fairs to art exhibits. Enjoy one of the last weekends of summer right here in L.A.

All weekend, DTLA

There’s nothing like spending your weekend enjoying excellent music, and as Primavera Sound makes its L.A. debut, the music is anything from lacking. The three-day festival will be held at the L.A. Historic State Park, featuring artists from Lorde to Stereolab to Arca—and a little of everything in between. Tickets are still available for purchase, starting at $159 each for an entire day’s worth of performances. For the full three days, it’s $425. This is one that’s to be missed. [More info]

Red Bull BC One Finals

Saturday, September 17

Red Bull BC One—the biggest breaking competition in the world—will host its finals right here in L.A. at Eden Sunset. With tickets starting at just $10, it’s a small price to pay to see some of the best dancers in the world battle it out for the win. The competition begins at 6 p.m., but doors open at 5 p.m. [More info]

Storm Before the Calm

Opens Saturday, September 17

Curated by Los Angeles contributor Michael Slenske, Storm Before the Calm is a multimedia art exhibit centered around the chaos caused by global warming. Art lovers and climate activists alike are sure to appreciate the selection. The show opens on Saturday at the Praz Delavallade in L.A., where it will be on view through October 29. There will also be an opening reception on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. [More info]

The Link Up—Health, Wellness and Culture Fest

Sunday, September 18, Regency West

With so much to do during the week and weekends, it seems like there is never enough time to focus on our physical health. So this weekend, head to The Link Up, a health equity fair hosted by men’s health organization TRAPMedicine and Black health organization BLCKHLTH. The fair is slated to take place at Regency West from 1 to 6 p.m. and will feature speakers, Black and POC vendors, and free colorectal cancer screening kits. Admission is free, but registering prior to attending is encouraged. [More info].

