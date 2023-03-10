Plus, a one-day menu served at Atrium and inspired by none other than the premiere of HBO’s ”The Last of Us” season finale

Happy Friday! It's that time again when LAMag gathers highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for our Weekend Guide—all so you can craft a last-minute schedule.

Place Like You March 11 – April 29, Wilding Cran Gallery

There is no shortage of new art exhibitions in Los Angeles, but this week we opted to feature Place Like You: a selection of new paintings by Angeleno artist Robert Gunderman. This installation explores the microscopic and

macrocosmic biomes of our universe through the simple act of paint on a canvas. [More info]

Festival of the Kite March 12, Redondo Beach Pier

If you’ve ever been down to San Pedro’s Angel’s Kate, then you may have noticed a fair few people flying kites in the area. However, this activity is not exclusive to San Pedro, being widely practiced and perfected by people all across the state. This Sunday, Redondo Beach hosts its 49th Annual Festival of the Kite, an event dedicated to the pastime and accompanied by live music, prizes, hot dog eating contests, and more. [More info]

St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 11, Hermosa Beach

Albeit a week early, Hermosa Beach is celebrating its 27th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This year, the parade spans from Ardmore Ave. all the way to Hermosa Ave. After the event, look forward to festivities in the form of live music, a selfie station, and naturally, green beer. [More info]

The Last of Us Season Finale-Inspired Brunch March 12, Atrium

The Last of Us is a damn good show; it deserves a damn good brunch. Like all shows for the season one finale, right? This Sunday, Atrium is hosting a mushroom-filled brunch inspired by HBO’s hit fungi apocalypse show. The menu draws organic mushrooms from a local L.A. farm, Smallhold, in many dishes including a Lions Mane Benedict, Blue Oyster Frittata, and Fried Oyster Mushrooms. Honestly, this is the first truly great video game adaptation, and that’s worth celebrating. [More info]

