What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Nights Of The Jack, Bad Bunny, CatCon

From cat crazies to Bad Bunnies, this weekend has got something for everyone to enjoy. Bad Bunny and Jamie xx are both playing this weekend. The line is drawn. Team Bad Bunny or Team Jamie xx? Choose wisely. Anyone that has been watching The Nightmare Before Christmas since last Halloween (you know who you are) will want to head over to Pasadena for Nights Of The Jack. Meow, the grand finale. That’s right, baby! CatCon is back. And guess what they have this year! Go on. Guess. A Purrformance by the Pussycat Dol–it’s cats. Come on, guys. LAMag gathers the highlights together in our Weekend Guide so you can craft your perfect leisure schedule.

September 30, Pasadena

Nights Of The Jack is the perfect culmination of everything Halloween—more than 20 food trucks, a “spookeasy,” walking trail, pumpkin carving, and an obligatory gift shop. It’s touted as “L.A.’s top immersive Halloween experience,” and given the list of activities on offer, it may just live up to that name. Ring in the new season with a fun, spooky, holiday experience. [More info]

September 30 and October 1, SoFi Stadium

There is something about Bad Bunny’s music…even if you don’t understand what he is saying, the playfulness and pride of the songs is intoxicating. Such traits are precisely why he has risen into one of the biggest artists in the world. For the next stop on his “World’s Hottest Tour,” he joins the City of Angels at SoFi Stadium, and trust us, this is one you won’t want to miss. [More info]

October 1 and 2, Pasadena Convention Center

Needless to say, if there is going to be an event for anything in the world, it will be in L.A. CatCon is exactly what it sounds to be, with thousands coming together to celebrate the world’s favorite odd, insane, furry friends. This year, the organization is bringing a variety of hometown heroes, advocates, furry celebrities, comedians, and cat influencers to ring in the event. [More info]

Friday, September 30, Hollywood Bowl

Bad Bunny is not the only class act coming to Los Angeles this weekend, as Jamie xx, the Grammy-nominated DJ and producer, will be lighting up the Hollywood Bowl. Jamie’s recordings, as well as his performances, are a blend of seemingly every sound, rhythm, beat, and subgenre of British dance music, making them all the more interesting to hear live. It will certainly be enticing, but make sure to get water and stay hydrated! [More info]

