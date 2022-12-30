What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: N.Y.E.L.A., Polar Bear Plunge, The Roots

This guide is all about the alternatives to the classic of getting drunk (and then hungover) for New Year’s weekend

N.Y.E.L.A. December 31, Grand Park

Starting this weekend’s guide off, we have a fun celebration of New Year that takes place in a public park rather than a dive bar, club, or speakeasy. New Year’s Eve Los Angeles (N.Y.E.L.A.) will host the West Coast’s largest free New Year’s Eve event, which includes a signature 3D countdown as well as performances from the Grammy-nominated Cimafunk. Definitely check this one out if you don’t feel like abiding by the classic, pricey New Year’s routine. [More info]

Polar Bear Plunge January 1, San Pedro

Most people kick off the new year with a simple resolution or a warm cup of coffee. However, some of the folks down in San Pedro are built just a tad bit differently, as these brave individuals gather at Cabrillo Beach at noon to take a dip into freezing cold water—a chilly way to chime in 2023. [More info]

The Roots December 31, Walt Disney Concert Hall

After hearing that people can kick off the new year with none other than the hip-hop group The Roots, it’s worth asking if there is any better way to celebrate. The Philidelphia group featuring Questlove and Black Thought ihas still got it, after decades on the scene. This time, they take on the Walt Disney Concert Hall—an incredible venue—to commence 2023 with L.A. [More info]

Lightscape Through January 8, The Arboretum

Many holiday lights will soon be taken down but this one keeps them shining for a while. The Arboretum is not only one of the best places to view all sorts of plants in the city, but they also put on one hell of a light show. This year, they’ve been doing the same throughout the holidays, and this is probably the only one you can catch after New Year’s. [More info]

