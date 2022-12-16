Every Friday, LAMag gathers highlights of L.A. events in our Weekend Guide so you can craft a perfect schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

Every Weekend, 960 N La Brea Ave

Up on the fourth floor of HEIMAT is Mother Tongue, a restaurant that prides itself on vibrant and clean ingredients. Now, they’re bringing brunch to the kitchen and dining room from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend. The menu features a beautiful tofu scramble, pacifico striped bass crudo, whole grain griddle cakes, and a simple breakfast burger. [More info]

December 17, Santa Monica

Not only can you sling back brilliant drinks in one of the best parts of the city but this crawl also benefits people in need. The $20 entry fee goes straight to the Westside Food Bank and you can then drink all you like. This crawl allows you to participate in one of three routes and swing by some of the best spots in the city. As you drink up, order some single-digit cost snacks at the Victorian, Jameson’s Irish Pub, and many more. [More info]

Closes December 18, Costa Mesa

This New York City-based company has returned to Los Angeles in recent months. However, if this presentation of The Nutcracker was not on your to-do list, this weekend is the final one to book a ticket. The production features incredible sets and stunning costumes designed by Tony Award-winner Richard Hudson. All these dazzling details are topped off by Tchaikovsky’s classic score—this has earned its rep as a stone-cold Christmas classic for a reason. [More info]

December 15-18, Newport Beach

If there are two things that go together perfectly in Orange County, it’s Newport Beach and boating. This doesn’t naturally lead one to think that a stellar annual holiday parade would be a highlight of the season in the Southland but the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade figured it all out years ago. Enjoy a true spectacle on the water in one of the most brilliant—and nontraditional—fashions you’ve seen. [More info]

