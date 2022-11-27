What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Late Night Brunch, Christmas on the Farm, Holiday Ice Rink

Also, after a brief, unfortunate end to the second leg of his September show, The Weeknd is back in Los Angeles to perform again

Thursday through Sunday, The Restaurant at MAMA Shelter

Brunch is great; it’s the result of millennials and gen X alike, mashing together creative culinary ideas in the shadow of the 21st century. However, upgrading the concept of brunch is always welcome, and Late Night Brunch at The Restaurant at MAMA Shelter does just that. Thursday through Sundays, anyone with late-night cravings can stop by and grab a meal, or a drink at the bar. Is it truly brunch if it’s served at the crack of dawn? We don’t know, and we love the idea too much to care. [More info]

Opens November 25, Underwood Family Farms

Let’s be candid for a second here. All holiday activities in the actual city of Los Angeles are, typically, rough around the edges. However, when you take a beautiful plot of land in the greater L.A. area and convert it into a winter wonderland, it’s delightful. Besides, wagon rides and animal shows in the heart of DTLA don’t sound nearly as glamorous as they do at Underwood Family Farms. Get the whole family together and check this one out! [More info]

Opens November 18, Pershing Square

Unlike Christmas on the Farm, a quality ice rink can pop up in the crevices of any urban area and fit in like a glove (or mitten). That’s certainly the case with the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square where, just for a second, Angelenos can feel as if they were plopped in the center of New York City’s Wollman Rink. Yes, if you are a first-timer you will absolutely fall—it’s just part of the fun! [More info]

November 26 and 27, SoFi Stadium

Back in September, we covered The Weeknd’s incredible performance at SoFi Stadium as part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. Luckily for us—and unlucky for the next set of attendees—the second leg of his stint in Los Angeles ended abruptly, as he experienced vocal problems and cut the lights early. Now, he is back to perform again and has (hopefully) returned to normal form. [More info]

