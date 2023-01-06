This weekend we list the most L.A. thing to do, ever: yoga on an ice skating rink

Ice Yoga January 10, Santa Monica

Santa Monica may be known for its wonderful beaches and selection of oceanside cuisine, but it’s also known for some of the most innovative (and wacky) ways to practice yoga. To be fair, when something has been practiced since 2700 B.C.E., it’s expected there will be some amount of change. Ice yoga is exactly what it sounds like—a bit of stretching and breathing practice, and it all takes place on an 8,000-square-foot ice rink. [More info]

Top Golf Live January 5 – 15, Dodger Stadium

If you’ve ever been to a Top Golf location, you may be well aware that it’s one of the most enjoyable experiences that involve the sport. TopGolf Live is essentially the upgrade to this, bringing the game to some of the best backdrops across the country. This time around, the event stops at Dodger Stadium, where you can do your best Happy Gilmore impression from the stands. [More info]

Afro Bowie January 8, Telegram Ballroom

Have you ever been curious about the underlying funk, soul, and progressive tones of David Bowie’s music? If so, then this event is for you! Bowie’s music certainly developed in unique ways—it wasn’t all the Ziggy Stardust era—and it’s worth hearing where it went. Afro Bowie explores this phenomenon in the icon’s sound—with a great band to back it up. [More info]

Wuthering Heights January 11 – 22, Bram Goldsmith Theater

This unique take on the classic transforms Emily Brontë’s timeless masterpiece, Wuthering Heights, into an “intoxicating story of revenge” fit for the contemporary moment. If you don’t know the story behind Brontë’s novel, there is no better way to suck all of the information up in one sitting. [More info]

