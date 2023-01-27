What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Highway Cannabis, Beastie Boys, Uncorked

Every Friday, LAMag gathers some highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for our Weekend Guide, so you can craft a last-minute schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

Highway Cannabis Grand Opening January 28, Marina Del Rey

Let’s be honest: L.A. is much better with legal cannabis floating around. This Saturday, the city introduces yet another shop, Highway Cannabis Company, in style. From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the grand opening is kicked off with a block party that will include live music, performances, and food trucks. This event is, of course, open to the public, so make sure to book your reservation sooner rather than later. [More info]

Beastie Boys: Beyond The Streets Exhibit Ends on January 29, La Brea

If you happened to have missed this one in the months it’s been open, this weekend is your last chance to have a peek into the world of the Beastie Boys. Check out some of the memorabilia and learn more about the rap-punk group whose career began with an instant classic and continued for nearly 30 genre-defining-and-reimagining years. And you can see it all for free. Additionally, there’s some dope merchandise available in the exhibit’s gift shop. [More info]

Uncorked Wine Festival January 28, Union Station

You know what they say: “A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away.” Or, at least, that’s what we think the saying is…This weekend, Uncorked Wine Festival once again returns to L.A. with more than 150 wines, plus food trucks, music, and a beautiful backdrop. Embrace your inner oenophile and grab a glass (or three) at this fantastic event. [More info]

Savage X Fenty Pop-Up January 27 – 29, Fairfax Ave.

With Rihanna’s last major album, Anti, released nearly a decade ago, you might have thought she faded out of pop culture relevancy. That thought would be wrong. Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, launched back in 2018, and since, it’s kept a spotlight on her bold talent. This weekend, she brings a brand pop-up to Los Angeles. [More info]

