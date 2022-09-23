If you’re sitting at home reading this article wondering what you’ll do this weekend, fret not, treasured reader, we’ve got you. Looking to brag to your friends that you saw that indie film “before it was cool?” Do you want to stuff your face in the dark where you can hide your shame? Then this weekend is your time to shine. LAMag gathers the highlights together in our Weekend Guide so you can craft your perfect leisure schedule.

Friday Sept. 23 and Sunday Sept. 25, The Kia Forum and YouTube Theater

Damon Albarn has cemented himself as one of the most talented artists of all time, boasting the title of the frontman of Blur, founder of Gorillaz, part of superband The Good, The Bad, & the Queen, and carving out a successful solo career, as well. Needless to say, he has experience on stage, and it shows when he is dancing around performing iconic hits of Gorillaz. This is one you don’t want to miss, as the last time the group came to the U.S. was around the release of Humanz in 2017. [More info]

The Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival

September 26 – October 3

The Los Angeles Lift-Off Festival is back again to bring Angelinos another round of short films, feature films, panels, Q&As, and showcases highlighting local filmmakers. Screenings will take place at Raleigh Studios in West Hollywood. [More info]

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Opening Friday, September 23 through October

The smell of fall has yet to culminate within the breeze, but the spirit of Halloween is well on its way to taking over Los Angeles. Put short, the decorative gourds are here. Yes, we are only one day into autumn and a haunted hayride is already making its appearance in this weekend’s guide. Ring in the new season by getting scared to near death, in a classic, hayride-centric, spooky fashion. If you miss this one, you can always check out Nights of the Jack next weekend. [More info]

L.A. River Fest

Sunday, September 25, L.A. State Historic Park

This open-air festival is one that makes its way around L.A. conversations once a year. Taking place at L.A. State Historic Park, this event brings together the city’s riveting food truck scene and environmental films. Attendees can look forward to a green carpet, a photo booth, and multiple raffles. Better yet, the festival is dedicated to a “vibrant, equitable” L.A. River—something the city has been devoid of for many years now. “We will do this by sharing stories of environmental justice, community leadership, challenges faced by the River, and Indigenous perspectives on nature and the River,” the festival states. [More info]

L.A. Times Food Bowl

September 23 – September 25

Taking place at Paramount Picture’s Studios, the three days of events, including a Night Market, brings together culinary artists from over 50 of the city’s top restaurants for a night of all-inclusive food and drink tastings, cooking and mixology demonstrations.

L.A. Tequila Fest

Saturday, September 24, L.A. Center Studios

As this event proudly points out, “you can’t spell tequila without L.A.” The festival boasts a showcasing of over 60 small-batch sipping tequilas, 270 tastes, gourmet food trucks, live music, and a variety of other activities. If you’re worried about how you’ll get back, bring a friend along. Designated driver tickets are available for a—slightly criminal—$40, and these attendees can enjoy everything but the tequila. [More info].

