What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Fran Lebowitz, Pup Rally, Free Museums

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz February 4, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

On the heels of the Martin Scorcese-directed documentary series Pretend It’s a City, which followed writer and NYC icon Fran Lebowitz, she’ll be making a cameo in the City of Angels on Saturday. This time around, she takes on The Theatre at Ace Hotel for a night of conversation and discussion of anything and everything and a lot of what grinds Lebowitz’s gears. [More info]

Puppy Bowl Pup Rally February 4, Fox Hills

The Rams may have won it all in 2022, but that’s old news. It’s time to focus on the real competition: The Puppy Bowl. On Saturday, your four-legged friend can enter the Barcs and Rec play yard to test their Puppy Bowl prowess in three categories: a speed challenge, with The Barks & Rec 40-Yard Dash; the wide retriever challenge, in the Football Catching Competition; and the champion challenge with the Touch Down Dance. [More info]

Annual Free-For-All Museum Day February 5, Los Angeles

Washington D.C. may be cold and brittle right now but it will forever hold one thing over all Angeleno heads: free museums on any day of the year. However, L.A. is following in the capital’s footsteps for one day, offering free entry to several museums across the city. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Japanese American National Museum, and Descanso Gardens will all have no-cost entry. [More info]

The Lion King February 2 – March 26, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

If you remember the Disney classic animated film The Lion King, then this is the event for you. If you sat through its monstrosity of a live-action remake, then this is really the event for you. Check out Julie Taymor’s visionary The Lion King this weekend for a unique take on the modern classic. [More info]

