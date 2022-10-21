Also, an immersive digital demonstration of an entire magazine makes for a unique take on getting media to the public

From a spooky streaming collaboration to a family-friendly seasonal celebration, this weekend has an array of activities to fulfill your palate. Every Friday, LAMag gathers highlights of L.A. events in our Weekend Guide so you can craft a perfect schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

October 22 – 23, Fairfax

Halloween is full of scary events, from Six Flags’ Fright Nights to Universal’s Horror Nights. However, not everyone appreciates the edgy side of the season, which brings about more family-friendly events that won’t scare the bejesus out of you. The Original Farmer’s Market’s Fall Festival is the perfect celebration of the season for anyone who wants to avoid the scares. With live music, kid’s crafts, pumpkin patches, and much more, this is the premiere event for ringing in Halloween with the family. [More info]

October 22, Downtown

Grand Ave Arts: All Access brings together 13 institutions to celebrate their Bunker Hill home with a lengthy list of performances, tours, and exhibitions. The entire event spans from Temple St. to Sixth St., making it an absolutely massive occasion. This year’s highlights include a small chamber orchestra at the Colburn School and a composition workshop at Walt Disney Concert Hall. [More info]

October 19 – 31, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., Griffith Park

This year, Hulu is partnering with the Los Angeles Hayride to present one of the best events of the season. “Huluween has escaped and has taken over the LA Haunted Hayride!” the platform writes. Overall, the event poses itself as a unique approach to the L.A. staple. The platform brings a scare booth and other horror surprises to the hayride this time, making it much more than a plain collaboration. [More info]

October 24, Ace Hotel

This is a special event—Pop-Up Magazine specializes in creating multimedia storytelling spectacles and then performing them to thousands across North America’s best venues. In its essence, this is a “live magazine” show, telling stories and presenting art from New York Times bestselling authors, voices, and artists. Definitely check this one out—it’s a fantastic expansion of the riveting world of journalism. [More info]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today