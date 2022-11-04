What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Enter the Tomb, AFI Fest, Disco Trip

Every Friday, LAMag gathers highlights of L.A. events in our Weekend Guide so you can craft a perfect schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

Opens November 4, Magic Box L.A.

King Tut has been a major subject in conversations of historians and archaeologists ever since his tomb was discovered back in 1922. With curses and the supernatural, the Egyptian pharaoh’s life has remained a mystery in the eyes of the public. Now, a century after the major discovery, Angelenos can experience the trials and tribulations of Tutankhamun’s time on earth in an entirely immersive experience. Don’t worry, curses aren’t included. [More info]

AFI Fest

November 2 – 6, TCL Chinese Theatre

If you’ve been itching to see the much-anticipated debut of either Bones and All or Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, this is your weekend. AFI Fest is a brilliant presentation of all the best upcoming films from around the globe, and cinephiles unite for the four-day festival taking place at the TCL Chinese Theatre. [More info]

November 5, Grand Park

Disco fever will inevitably hit Downtown Los Angeles this weekend as thousands gather in flare plants and demonias to enjoy a show full of the best house music. On this year’s list are Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G, Derrick Carter Does Disco, and Crystal Waters. If you’re a fan of loud, bouncy tunes, then book your ticket now! If not… make sure to stay away from the city on the 5th. [More info]

November 4, 5, and 7, Kia Forum

Whether you think his music is drawn-out pop pastiche or the next revolution in sound, there is no denying that Harry Styles is, at this point, astronomical. It seems the public was certainly open about choosing their favorite member of One Direction as Styles has been the one who has lit up the brightest. This weekend, he makes his stop in Los Angeles to drive the likely-packed Kia Forum absolutely insane on three separate evenings. [More info]

