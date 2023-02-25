Every Friday, LAMag gathers some highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for our Weekend Guide, so you can craft a last-minute schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

CicLAvia February 26 – March 3, The Valley

Traffic in Los Angeles is often referred to as the worst in the world. However, the ones who suffer most amid vehicular chaos are perhaps cyclists. That’s why events like CicLAvia are essential to this city. For a week, Sherman Way connecting Canoga Park, Winnetka, and Reseda will be opened up, giving L.A.’s two-wheeled wonders and pedestrians five miles of open streets. In that area, attendees can run, walk, bike, skate, or scooter without any interruption from cars. [More info]

Afro Latinx Festival February 26, Museum of Latin American Art

If there’s any city that could throw an enthralling celebration of the importance of African legacy in Latin American culture, it’s Los Angeles. This Sunday, it’s time to party at the city’s very own Museum of Latin American Art—the perfect venue. [More info]

Fleetmac Wood February 25, Don Quixote

This act remixes the classics that Fleetwood Mac produced throughout the band’s stellar discography. If you’re wondering what exactly they make those classics into, imagine Tomorrowland takes on Woodstock. As Resident Advisor writes, the group has “created [an] assortment of remixes and edits they’ve shared their passion with like-minded hedonists at some of the best festivals and clubs in the world.” [More info]

USC Comedy Festival February 24 – 26, Eileen Norris Cinema Theatre at the Frank Sinatra Hall & The Ray Stark Family Theatre

Despite the long, grueling venue name, this comedy night looks to be quite the opposite. One of the comedians may even find a joke in there… For its 6th edition, the USC Comedy Festival returns to campus in person to celebrate community, and laughter, and explore the nature of what’s actually funny and how that has shifted over time. If you’re very into comedy, you should definitely consider stopping by. [More info]

