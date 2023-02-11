Plus, the Californian International Antiquarian Book Fair makes its return to the city, with thousands of rare books filling the Pantages Theater. Oh, and a football game…

Sunday Brunch at Ardor Every weekend, Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition

Brunch is a classic weekend event, in L.A. and across the country. When that meal is the creation of Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, it’s a must-do. Beginning January 22, Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition began offering a delectable Sunday brunch. The price tag—$85 per person—is reasonable, considering the three courses and the chef behind the scenes. [More info]

L.A. Art Show February 15 – 19, L.A. Convention Center

This one is after the weekend but it’s a biggie. Los Angeles’ longest-running art show returns on February 15 with over 80 galleries. This time around, it includes the much-anticipated return of the European Pavillion as well as the debut of a Japanese Pavillion. The fair seeks to inspire critical social dialogue, with the inclusion of Ukrainian artist-turned-refugee Denis Sarazhin and 15 percent of proceeds from the event support the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. [More info]

Cupid’s Undie Run February 11, Venice

Sure, running can be rough, but this is likely the only time you’ll get to stride in your underwear without catching a demeaning glance. This annual Valentine’s Day-themed event includes a 15-minute run around Venice in—you guessed it—your undies. The fun doesn’t end there, as the event also features a party before and after the event. [More info]

California International Antiquarian Book Fair February 10 – 12, Pasadena Convention Center

There’s certainly a book lover in every friend group—that much can be said. However, if you happen to be a rare breed, a book collector, or know one, then this is the event for both of you to attend this weekend, where you’ll find the Pantages Theatre filled with rare materials from around the globe on a plethora of topics. [More info]

“The Big Game” Watch Party at Toca Madera February 12, 8450 West 3rd Street, West Hollywood

And of course, there’s the Super Bowl on Sunday. How could we forget? Toca Madera will be hosting watch parties at all of their locations and reservations will be available for brunch on Sunday before the big game, but if it’s too late, head over any other days throughout the week, including Mezcal Monday and Toca Tuesday.

