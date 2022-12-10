What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Andy Warhol, LA3C, The Street and The Shop

Also, the city’s favorite activity, thrifting, has an entire event dedicated to the art in the form of ThriftCon

December 9 – 11, SIZED STUDIO

More than a generation after his death, Andy Warhol continues to captivate the world. His name is beyond the household, accelerating past the inner concubines of the art world, said households, and deeper into public consciousness. SIZED STUDIO, founded by Alexander May and located in the heart of L.A., presents In Motion: Andy Warhol 1974 – 1986—a testimony to the man and the artist he was, with the rawest and authentic of Warhol’s never-before-seen photography. [More info]

December 10 – 11, Los Angeles State Historic Park

L.A. State Historic Park has long since been the preferred venue for any organization that wishes to host a true ode to the city. This time around, the result is no different, as Penske Media’s two-day festival brings together food, music, and art to celebrate the culture that Angelenos have come to know and love. Headliners include Megan Thee Stallion (Saturday) and Maluma (Sunday), as well as a mainstage performance from Snoop Dogg. [More info]

December 10, The Novo

Yung Lean first burst onto the underground hip-hop scene as early as 2013. Now, he’s a well-established artist with close ties to the Swedish rap collective known as Drain Gang. This year, he’s been traveling across the world to perform his latest album—and the tour’s namesake—Stardust. If you’re a fan of hip-hop and have yet to dive into the mesmerizing world of Swedish music in the genre, this is a great place to start—Yung Lean is a true icon of the niche. [More info]

December 11, Los Angeles Convention Center

This Sunday, there is an extra shopping option on the calendar. Rather than the routine fleas—whether they be once a month or every weekend—Angelenos now have the choice to attend ThriftCon L.A. This event is dedicated entirely to the art of shopping secondhand, with 100 vendors attending and clothing donations accepted as well.[More info]

December 8 – 16, Sotheby’s Los Angeles

Sotheby’s can always be associated with the most pristine class of luxury, and that’s precisely why it is the host of Davis Factor’s new book release and gallery for MAKE S#!+ HAPPEN. Through photography, the book chronicles the lives of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, such stars include Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. On top of this all, it certainly would look great on virtually anyone’s coffee table! [More info]

December 10 – 11, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event, founded in 2018 by LAMag’s very own award-winning writer Michael Slenske, is a tasteful celebration of the arts in Los Angeles. Operating as a hybrid exhibition, The Street and The Shop features paintings, ceramics, design, jewelry, and fashion from more than 70 local and international artists. Definitely check this one out if you are looking to be caught up to date on what the art world of L.A. has going on. [More info]

