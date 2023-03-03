What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: AlienCon, Rolling Loud After Party, Butterfly Pavilion

Happy Friday! It’s that time again when LAMag gathers highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for our Weekend Guide, all so you can craft a last-minute schedule. Into it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

AlienCon March 4 – 5, Pasadena Convention Center

The most intriguing and delightful event to grace the Pasadena Convention Center lands again this weekend. AlienCon, a celebration of the weird and wacky world of aliens and outer space investigations, will feature over 50 hours of discussion on extraterrestrials. This year, look forward to hearing about close encounters, ancient civilizations, and UFOs. [More info]

Rolling Loud After Party March 4 – 6, Bootsy Bellows and Poppy

If you missed out on tickets for Rolling Loud, fear not. Every year since 2015, the festival has brought together tens of thousands of fans to witness the world’s largest hip-hop extravaganza. This weekend, Rolling Loud takes on L.A. and tickets are, of course, scarce. For those of you who didn’t snag one, there are still a couple of events you could go to afterward. 2 Chainz performs on March 4 at Bootsy Bellows and there is an official Rolling Loud after-party at Poppy on March 6. More information can be found under posts for the topic on each venue’s Instagram page.

Butterfly Pavilion March 4 – May 30, Natural History Museum

This weekend, Spring is in full swing as the Natural History Museum welcomes visitors to its Butterfly Pavilion: A seasonal exhibition where attendees can walk among Earth’s most graceful and beautiful creatures. If you can’t make it this weekend, that’s alright; this exhibition takes place all the way up until the end of May. [More info]

Dana Point Festival of Whales March 4 – 5, Dana Point

Fresh off the heels of discussing an event entirely about butterflies, we now move into a festival that celebrates the world’s largest mammals: whales. This festival offers a plethora of fun for everyone, including a parade and street fair, art activities, a clam chowder cook-off, and concerts. [More info]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.