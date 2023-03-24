What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Alfred Coffee, Freeway Series, “Mama Mia”

Happy Friday! It’s that time again—when LAMag gathers some highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for your last-minute schedule. Into it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend Sales newsletters, and you can subscribe to both and more here.

Alfred Coffee Anniversary Event March 26, Melrose Place

Coffee is an undeniable staple of most Angeleno’s mornings—that, or green tea. Alfred Coffee knows that we need that caffeine and has been supplying it for 10 years. Join the team there for an anniversary celebration this weekend at the original Melrose Place location, where you can grab merch, try a signature menu item and win plenty of prizes. [More info]

The Freeway Series (Kind Of) March 26, Dodger Stadium

The first pre-season game played between the Angels and Dodgers took place on April 6, 1963. Since then, the two have met this time of the year over 140 times. On Sunday, the Freeway Series (half) reignites for a spring training game. If you haven’t seen these two teams compete, now is a good time—seats are slightly cheaper than during the season. [More info]

Mamma Mia March 25, ROW DTLA

Mamma Mia, here we go again! Everybody’s favorite ABBA discography-based musical comes to the fifth-floor terrace of ROW in Downtown Los Angeles this Saturday. This show is staged by the Rooftop Cinema Club to close out Women’s History Month in style and song. Put on your dandiest overalls and prep your Meryl Streep impression for a family-friendly sing-along event. [More info]

Spring Opening Reception March 25, Torrance Art Museum

Sure, plenty of art is pretentious—I mean, knowing the precise difference between a Kazimir Malevich and a Wassily Kandinsky doesn’t amount to much. But at the Torrance Art Museum’s opening reception for its spring exhibitions, you should be safe from any snobbery. The exhibitions feature artists from all around the globe, including masters from Japan, Sweden, Australia, and Spain. [More info]

Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys March 24 – 26, Select Locations

No, you aren’t dreaming—you are fully awake and this is happening. Los Angeles bagel bakers the Yeastie Boys are teaming up with the one and only Taco Bell. A special menu will be available at food trucks in the Arts District, Venice, Silverlake, West Hollywood, and Studio City. What will be served, you ask? Look forward to the Game Over Breakfast Crunch Wrap: scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hash browns, Yeastie Boys’ signature cheddar-jalapeño cream cheese, and melted cheddar all packed inside some category of carbs. Plus, five other delectable—and monstrous—items. Don’t miss out, we suspect this one may live up to the hype. [More info]

