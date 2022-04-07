What to Stream This Weekend: ‘The Ultimatum,’ ‘Tokyo Vice,’ ‘Elite’

From major league baseball streaming on Apple TV+ to a gripping new spy drama, buzzy new international fare and guilty pleasure reality TV from Netflix, there’s once again a slew of binge-worthy new series and movies to check out on all your favorite streaming services.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few of the biggest and best new streaming selections worth checking out this weekend. You’ll also find the usual descriptions and show details for the new series and movies, as well as trailers to enjoy.

Netflix maintains its preeminence as the cash-rich king of the streaming hill in part thanks to its mix of high- and low-brow content. There’s something, in other words, for everyone. Including those of you for whom reality TV is an enduring guilty pleasure. “The Ultimatum,” Netflix’s newest addition to this genre, comes via the creators of the streamer’s popular “Love is Blind” series. And it reiterates, for the unaware, that if there is any new permutation of a reality show where love is concerned that hasn’t been tried yet — Netflix will get around to it, eventually.

The streamer has given us, for example, a show where people dress up in outlandish makeup and masks to go on blind dates. That “blind” aspect is taken to a whole new level in “Love is Blind,” wherein couples “meet” without seeing each other, living in pods and talking to each other through a wall to see if a spark develops. And now “The Ultimatum,” which puts a bit of a streaming era spin on the “Temptation Island” concept.

The idea here is pretty straightforward. “The Ultimatum’s” participants include six couples on the verge of marriage, with a caveat. One of the partners is ready to tie the knot, while the other potentially has cold feet. An ultimatum hangs over each couple. They’ve got eight weeks to fully commit to getting married, or they’ll agree to go their separate ways. In the meantime, there’s one other obstacle in between the sort-of happy couples and the ultimatum itself: The possibility that another of the show’s attractive participants catches their eye.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum are streaming now on Netflix.

HBO Max’s new original crime drama series “Tokyo Vice” has more style and moody sophistication in its little finger than some Netflix originals manage to muster across an entire overlong season of episodes. Part of that is due to the strength of the source material. The show is loosely inspired by an American journalist (Jake Adelstein’s) first-hand account of covering the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. Credit must also go to executive producer Michael Mann, who directed the show’s pilot episode. Welcome to a descent into Tokyo’s neon-drenched 90s-era landscape, wherein lead actor Ansel Elgort’s baby faced charm belies the seediness and danger that awaits.

The first three episodes debuted on April 7.

.@MLB Friday Night Baseball — only on @AppleTVPlus and free for a limited time to watch in the Apple TV app. Learn more: https://t.co/I3hE441g7Y pic.twitter.com/Ml5YCiqPv9 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 8, 2022

Apple TV+ is trying something new starting this weekend. The iPhone maker’s streaming service that’s home to critically acclaimed fare like “Ted Lasso” and “Pachinko” will soon debut the first games of its “Friday Night Baseball” lineup. Starting this weekend, in fact, Apple TV+ is set to host two marquee games. The New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals, live from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, live from Angel Stadium, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Apple has heretofore stuck to a march-to-the-beat-of-its-own-drum streaming strategy. That means no third-party licensing of content, the way you can watch, say, Season 1-5 of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” on Netflix. Apple’s original content by and large has been praised for its quality. There’s just not a lot of it right now. These games are a way to start fixing that problem.

Debuts on Apple TV+ on April 8

The faces change in Showtime’s drama about capitalism and Wall Street, but the stakes pretty much stay the same. With Damian Lewis’ “Axe” out of the way, Corey Stoll’s Michael Prince has lorded over what was once Axe Capital in an attempt to establish a new empire of sorts. Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades, meanwhile, has never stopped railing against the wealth porn and excesses of the 1 percent. And now it just got harder to fight the good fight, since he’s no longer the New York AG.

The season six finale airs on April 10

For streaming audiences, it feels like stories about spies and espionage are everywhere right now. Netflix is prepping a new season of the hit Israeli spy series “Fauda,” while Apple TV+ has two such titles. They include “Tehran,” season two of which is coming next month, and the just-released “Slow Horses.” This weekend, meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video debuts a movie adaptation of “All the Old Knives.” This one is a thriller from Olen Steinhauer, the spy novelist who also created the Epix TV series “Berlin Station.”

From Amazon’s description: Two CIA agents and ex-lovers, played by Chris Pine and Thandie Newton, respectively, are brought back together to assist with a mole-hunt. Specifically, to root out who who within the CIA was responsible for leaking information that cost more than 100 people their lives.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting April 8.

Another much-anticipated series return this weekend? The Emmy-winning “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” the third season of which arrives on HBO on April 8. It’s also available to stream on HBO Max. From the network’s logline: “The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.”

Debuts on HBO on April 8.

Spanish-language content is some of the most popular fare globally on Netflix. In fact, four of the titles on Netflix’s latest global Top 10 list of non-English TV shows? They’re Spanish series, and they’ve garnered tens of millions of hours viewed worldwide. One of the streamer’s biggest Spanish hits of all time? It’s the prep school murder drama “Elite,” with a ridiculously good-looking cast and a soapy plot which returns to Netflix this weekend for something that it’s rare for a Netflix original series to get: A fifth season. Whereas many titles on the streamer, of course, get canceled long before that.

Debuts on Netflix on April 8.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.