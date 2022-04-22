What to Stream: ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ Russian Doll’

The best TV shows and movies this week include Kaley Cuoco returning in her critically acclaimed role on HBOMax and more Bob Odenkirk

From a documentary on a Putin critic that unfolds like a Hollywood thriller to binge-worthy new seasons of shows like The Flight Attendant, we’re back this week with another look at the new series available to watch across all the major streaming platforms this weekend.

As always, our latest rundown highlights a few of the biggest and best new streaming titles. Along with descriptions and trailers available to check out before deciding whether to add any of them to your must-watch list.

Spy thrillers are having a moment on the major streaming services right now. From In From the Cold on Netflix to Apple TV+ standouts like Slow Horses, streamers keep giving us new stories to enjoy about the cloak-and-dagger world of spooks.

Add HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant to that list. The Kaley Cuoco-led streaming hit basically goes full-on espionage in its sophomore season. The new episodes, which debuted on Thursday, were filmed across Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik. And this time, Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden is drying out in Los Angeles. That is, while moonlighting as a CIA asset.

That more or less goes along smoothly. Until — whoops — she becomes connected to yet another overseas murder. Once again, international intrigue, chaos, and hijinks ensue.

Now streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes available weekly.

Last week, Netflix gave us a steamy drama in the form of Anatomy of a Scandal that combined sex, power, and privilege. This week, it’s Amazon’s turn, with a new series more or less in the same vein.

Its Prime Video service on Friday will debut A Very British Scandal. The cast includes Clare Foy as the Duchess of Argyll, with Paul Bettany as the Duke of Argyll. Their divorce turned into what Amazon teases was one of the most “notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th century.”

The marital dissolution at the heart of this drama encompasses everything from accusations of forgery and theft to violence. Plus drugs, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid photo. All of which gave the ravenous 1960s pressmen in the UK plenty of grist for gossip-filled stories.

Debuts on Prime Video on April 22.

If CNN’s new streaming service can be said to have a must-watch title, it’s this riveting documentary that tracks the near-poisoning and eventual imprisonment of Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

Combining elements of journalism with the feel of a spy thriller, the viewer here meets Navalny. He’s a Russian presidential hopeful, recovering from a Kremlin attempt to poison him. Improbably, Navalny survives. And after his recovery, Navalny does two things. He uses the help of an investigative journalist from Bellingcat to track down the Russian hit team that went after him. In one of the movie’s most jaw-dropping sequences, Navalny actually prank calls one of the men, who reveals a raft of details about the scheme.

The second thing Navalny decides to do? He defiantly travels right back to where everything started. He flies home to Russia, documentary camera crew in tow, knowing that he’s likely to be arrested the second he touches down on Russian soil. With the situation today in Ukraine, this powerful documentary is especially relevant and more than worth the 98 or so minutes of your time.

Available on demand on CNN+ starting Sunday, April 24.

Even before part one of the sixth and final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul debuted on April 18, the response from critics was as rapturous as it gets.

The new season earned an impressive 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of the debut. Which, of course, begins the final process of linking up the story of lawyer Jimmy McGill with his Saul Goodman persona from Breaking Bad. There are so many story threads to tie up, however, before we even get to that point. Like, what ultimately happens to Jimmy’s love interest-turned-wife Kim Wexler. And whether Lalo Salamanca will catch up to Nacho Varga for the attempted hit at the compound of Don Eladio. Which, forebodingly, had the backing of Lalo rival Gus Fring.

Now streaming on AMC+.

Apple TV+ recently added Friday night major-league baseball games to its content lineup. Now, it’s giving sports fans something else new to enjoy: A four-part documentary series on basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

From the iPhone maker’s summary: “Featuring intimate interviews with Magic and an all-star lineup, They Call Me Magic charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era with unprecedented access in a definitive four-part documentary series.”

Debuts on Apple TV+ on April 22.

As with Better Call Saul, Netflix’s time-bending dramedy Russian Doll had critics raving about Season 2 right out of the gate. On its release day, the show already had a perfect critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Essentially, because it took the best parts of season one and raised the stakes.

“Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together,” Netflix’s official summary notes, “season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations.”

Season 2 now streaming on Netflix.

Hulu has a new series coming this weekend that seems especially suited for media junkies and true-crime fans. It’s Captive Audience, a docuseries about the media’s impact on high-profile criminal cases. And, really, about whether the media glare hurts more than it helps. Especially when it comes to a 1970s-era kidnapping that shocked the country, bringing intense media scrutiny on the unfortunate family.

Now streaming on Hulu.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.