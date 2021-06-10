What to Stream This Weekend: ‘In the Heights,’ and More

A roundup of the best movies and shows available right in your living room

Wondering what to watch on all those streaming services you’ve signed up for? Here are the best new picks for the coming weekend.

Loki

OK, if you’re an MCU fan chances are you’ve already devoured the first ep of this new series starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, which launched on Disney+ on Wednesday. But more reluctant participants in superhero fandom might want to give it a shot too. AV Club calls the premiere “incredibly funny” and predicts the series will be a “hell of a fun ride.” Now streaming on Disney+.

In the Heights

The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical is finally being released after a yearlong COVID delay. Washington Post critic Ann Hornaday says the movie’s source material doesn’t quite live up to Miranda’s subsequent play, Hamilton, but adds that it overcomes its flaws “with sheer force of gumption and unflagging good cheer,” making for the first really good popcorn movie of the summer. June 11 on HBO Max and in theaters.

Home Before Dark Season 2

This Apple TV+ series about a scrappy kid reporter played by Brooklynn Prince (who was transcendent as Moonee in Sean Baker’s The Florida Project) returns for a second series with a new a new mystery to solve. After unearthing a cold case in season one, Hilde Lysiak is back to figure out a suspicious explosion at a local farm. June 11 on Apple TV+.

Other recent recommendations…

Sweet Tooth

We’re up to our ears in dark, terrifying end-of-the-world stories, but EW refers to this new DC comic book adaptation as a “hopeful” post-apocalyptic fable. In this different dystopia, a pandemic devastates society right as a new race of “hybrid” people are born, including protagonist Gus, a deer-boy. June 4 on Netflix.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Premiering on HBO Max the same day it arrives in theaters, this eighth installment in the Conjuring Universe franchise picks up with paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren as they investigate a demon possession in Connecticut. Good news, horror fans: The New York Times called it “by far the most well-constructed, terrifying entry in the franchise.” June 4, HBO Max.

Lisey’s Story

OK, Lisey’s Story isn’t getting the best reviews, but Stephen King fans aren’t likely to turn their noses up at this new eight-episode Apple+ series based on his 2006 novel. Julianne Moore stars as Lisey, the widow of a prolific writer author and a character that nods heavily to Tabitha King. “This show is somehow a testimony of how relevant Tabitha King is in Stephen King’s life,” says director Pablo Larraín. June 4, Apple+.

Hacks

Jean Smart is getting major praise for her turn as a fading stand-up comic who taps a younger comedy-world outcast (played by real-life comedian Hannah Einbinder) to refresh her act. Vulture’s Jen Chaney says the series’ two leads “share a flair for dry comedy but deploy it in ways that highlight their characters’ age difference,” and they’re joined by funny supporting players, including Kaitlin Olson and Meg Stalter. Streaming on HBO Max.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Angelina Jolie, perhaps implausibly, plays a traumatized firefighter in the Montana wilderness attempting to lead a little boy to safety in this thriller based on a novel by Michael Koryta. Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post calls it a “borderline laughable genre picture,” but Ben Kenigsberg of the New York Times praised the story’s “terse effectiveness.” In theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

The Woman in the Window

An agoraphobic woman (Amy Adams) witnesses her neighbor’s murder—or does she?—in this twisty psychological thriller adapted by Tracy Letts. Reviews aren’t in yet, but it hits Netflix on Friday. Netflix.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan takes over the role of Navy SEAL John Kelly–previously portrayed on screen by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schriber–for this loose adaptation of Clancy’s 1993 novel. Lauren London appears as Kelly’s wife. Amazon Prime.

Secrets of the Whales

Filmmaker James Cameron and “renowned explorer” (a good job title) and underwater photography expert Brian Skerry team up with National Geographic for this sweeping documentary series about whales packed with so much footage it took more than three years to shoot. Sigourney Weaver narrates. Disney+

Percy vs. Goliath

In this courtroom (and farm field) drama based on a true story, Christopher Walken plays Percy Schmeiser, a Canadian farmer who became an unlikely thorn in the side of GMO crop seed giant Monsanto. Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango Now, YouTube, On Demand.

The Father

Sir Anthony Hopkins stars in this drama about a father suffering from dementia. The Father earned noms for Best Picture, Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing. Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango Now, YouTube, On Demand.

Judas and the Black Messiah

The first all-Black production team ever nominated for Best Picture is behind this historical drama about Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. Judas and the Black Messiah is nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Best Supporting Actor (LaKeith Stanfield), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango Now, YouTube, On Demand.

Mank

A movie about the movies is always a hit with Oscar voters, and Mank, about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, is no exception. The movie is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Best Director (David Fincher), Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound. Netflix.

Minari

One of the most-loved films of the year, Minari centers a Korean immigrant family building a life in Arkansas in the 1980s. Minari received nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor (Steven Yeun), Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-Jung), Best Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score. Apple TV, Google Play, Vimeo On Demand, Fandango, Vudu.

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao’s portrait of post-economic crisis America is considered a likely candidate to win big at the Oscars. The film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Francis McDormand), Best Director (Zhao), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. Hulu, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango, Vudu.

Promising Young Woman

Carey Mulligan is nominated for her starring role in this provocative and clever revenge thriller. Promising Young Woman is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Mulligan), Best Director (Emerald Fennell), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango, Vudu, RedBox, YouTube, On Demand.

Sound of Metal

A musician grapples with the loss of his own hearing in this intimate drama starring Riz Ahmed, now the first Muslim ever nominated for a Best Actor Oscar. Sound of Metal is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Ahmed), Best Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound. Amazon Prime.

Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin did not receive the Best Director nom he was rumored to crave for this historical drama, but he is nominated for the screenplay. The film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography. Netflix.

Brewmance

This indie documentary follows two groups of at-home beer brewers in Long Beach as they attempt to go pro with brick-and-mortar breweries. Beer world “celebrities” like Fritz Maytag of Anchor Steam and Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head drop in to offer advice and share their passion for the craft of brewing. Apple TV, Google Play, Vimeo On Demand, Fandango, Vudu.

Frank of Ireland

Amazon and Channel 4’s new collab series stars Brian Gleezon (Peaky Blinders), and Esquire proclaimed Frank of Ireland “brilliant,” describing the comedy as “absurdist, scatological, infantile, and also warm and funny.” Amazon Prime.

Honeydew

In this “deranged vegan horror movie,” as Daily Beast labeled the film, Sawyer Spielberg (son of director Steven Spielberg) plays half of a couple on a camping trip that goes very badly. On-Demand, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu.

We Don’t Deserve Dogs

This documentary from Matthew Salleh and Rose Tucker travels the world, beautifully capturing the connection between humans and our faithful dog companions. The pair meets up with shepherds in Romania who depend on their dogs to help tend their flocks, former child soldiers in Uganda who rehabilitate street dogs as a form of trauma-healing, and more. Vimeo On-Demand, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu.

Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star in this superhero buddy film. The two women use technology that can give ordinary humans special powers, and then set out to–somewhat awkwardly–fight crime. Netflix.

Mapplethorpe: The Director’s Cut

This new edition of Mapplethorpe attempts to address criticisms levied about the original 2019 release, when the Matt Smith-starring biopic was labeled bland and hesitant about the more controversial elements of the photographer’s life. Director Ondi Timoner has added in a number of scenes, as well as overhauling the film’s score, and reframing the iconic photographer’s early life. Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, GooglePlay.

The Last Cruise

In January, 2020, the Diamond Princess embarked on what would become a far longer, stranger, and more harrowing journey than anybody expected. The ship became home to the first large COVID-19 outbreak outside China, with hundreds of infected passengers and crew. This new documentary covers what it was like on board. HBO Max.

Creepshow

Shudder’s anthology series returns for a second season of creepy, campy vignettes. An episode featuring Marilyn Manson—who’s been accused of sexual assault—was pulled from the series by director Greg Nicotero, but keep an eye out for appearances by horror legends Barbara Crampton (Castle Freak, etc.) and Keith David (The Thing). Shudder.

Invincible

Minari star Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson, the lead character in this adult-oriented animated series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Grayson a teenager with developing superpowers, inherited from his superhero dad. Sandra Oh voices his non-superhero mother. Amazon Prime.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

In 2018, pop star Demi Lovato was preparing to go on a triumphant world tour, with a documentary crew in tow to capture the spectacle. But in July of that year, the tour–and documentary–were scrapped when Lovato was hospitalized due to a near-fatal drug overdose. YouTube.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The long-rumored follow-up to the 1990s film franchise brings back star Emilio Estevez along with several of the then-child, now-adult actors who played members of the hockey team (but, so far, no Joshua Jackson). Disney+.

Senior Moment

This rom-com pairs Jean Smart and William Shatner (who, despite his real-life age of 90, plays a character of a youthful 72), driving vintage sports cars with Christopher Lloyd and falling in love in Palm Springs. Apple TV.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal

It was perhaps inevitable that the college scandal of 2019 would become some kind of movie (it was named after one, after all). Ostensibly a documentary, this movie, from makers of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened and Tiger King, features extensive dramatic reenactment scenes starring actor Matthew Modine as scammer Rick Singer. Netflix.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel-lovers feeling a void after the this month’s season finale of WandaVision have a new series to sate their hunger for Avengers-adjacent content. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier focuses on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who has been tapped to replace a retiring Captain America, and his not-quite-rival, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Disney+.

Genera+ion

Decider says this Gen Z high school series is “teeming with tension and promise.” Genera+ion‘s co-creator Zelda Barnz actually is just 19 years old; she began writing the screenplay two years ago, with help from mentor Lena Dunham, who also serves as the series’ executive producer. HBO Max.

TIME

Released late last year, but enjoying a new wave of attention following a Best Documentary Feature Oscar nomination, TIME is an intimate portrait of a woman’s love and resilience while her husband and the father of her children is incarcerated. Amazon Prime.

Kid 90

In 1990, actress Soleil Moon Frye (known for her role as TV’s Punky Brewster) began making home videos of her teenage life and teenage friends–who happened to be a squad of other teen stars. This documentary centers those tapes, along with interviews with her ’90s pop culture circle (Mark Paul Gosselaar, David Arquette, and others) to recall the ups and downs of growing up in the spotlight. Hulu.

Quo Vadis, Aida?

This tense historical drama is set in 1995, amid the war in Bosnia. Aida is a translator working for the United Nations, hoping to save her family as Serbian troops descend on Srebrenica. Laemmle Virtual Cinema.

Last Chance U: Basketball

From the same team as Cheer and a previous Last Chance U series about a football team, this docuseries spends a season with the East Los Angeles College Huskies–a group of community college students holding onto hope that sports could get them a university scholarship, or even NBA deal–and their ambitious coach. Netflix.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Starring Andra Day and directed by Lee Daniels, The United States vs. Billie Holiday focuses particular attention on a campaign waged against the troubled Holiday for performing anti-lynching anthem “Strange Fruit.” Hulu.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Go inside the world of Billie Eilish and her family, as the teen superstar created and promoted her breakthrough album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? See our conversation with documentary director R.J. Cutler here. Apple TV+.

