What to Stream: ‘Ozark,’ ‘The Offer,’ ‘Made for Love’

A fan-favorite Netflix original returns this weekend for one last, explosive set of episodes — but, of course, there’s also plenty more to stream after you’ve raced through the final seven episodes of Ozark. From Paramount Plus’ dramatization of the making of The Godfather to the return of a quirky HBO Max original (Made for Love), we’re back this week with another rundown of the new shows available to watch across all the major streaming platforms.

Below, you’ll find our usual summary of the newest and biggest titles. Along with descriptions, trailers, and release dates.

One of the best Netflix original TV series of all time comes to what will no doubt be a chaotic, Shakespearean, bullet-riddled mess of an ending on Friday. The conclusion of Ozark, which uprooted a seemingly picture-perfect Chicago family to the wide open country of Missouri, has been four seasons in the making. No question, this show — which has seen the brilliant accountant Marty Byrde (played by Jason Bateman) cheat death and bad luck too many times to count now — is the biggest streaming release coming this weekend. For many reasons, in fact. One of which is that, depending on how things shake out, this show might end up giving us one of the biggest deaths in Netflix originals history (right up there with Money Heist’s Tokyo).

As a reminder: Omar Navarro is in a federal prison cell, and he’s given the Byrdes a life-or-death demand: Negotiate a deal to get me out, or you’re dead. Meanwhile, Navarro’s nephew Javi is looking for any excuse to shoot Marty in the face, while Ruth Langmore is on the rampage, now that she knows Javi killed her cousin Wyatt. Pretty much the only thing we can say for certain at this point? There will be blood.

Ozark Season 4, Part 2, is streaming on Netflix starting Friday, April 29.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary year of The Godfather, which is why Paramount Plus this weekend will debut The Offer. A 10-episode series that dramatizes the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy and his extraordinary push to bring Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather to fruition. And when you’re done checking out this new series, starring Miles Teller? Paramount Plus subscribers can also watch the original Marlon Brando-led epic feature film on the same streaming service.

The Offer debuts on Paramount Plus on April 28.

Apple’s streaming service has had some success with dark material, one example being the critically acclaimed series Servant from M. Night Shyamalan. This weekend, the iPhone maker will try again with Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss. From Apple’s official description: “Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past.”

Shining Girls debuts on Apple TV Plus on April 29.

The HBO Max original series Made for Love is one of those new shows that seems like it could be real enough soon. Based on a novel by Alissa Nutting, the premise of this black comedy is that Hazel Green (played by the perpetually wide-eyed and impossible to dislike Cristin Milioti) is a 30-something woman fleeing a stifling marriage to a tech billionaire.

She finds out her tech bro husband secretly installed a monitoring chip in her brain. A chip that lets him watch her and track her moods. She runs away to the desert, as people are want to do when they learn they’ve been implanted with a chip, right? Hazel hides out with her father and his synthetic partner Diane. And as things get underway this season, Hazel limps back to her husband’s high-tech hub in order to save her father’s life. Plot twist, though: Newer, and even more dangerous, technology is on the way.

Season 2 of Made for Love is now streaming on HBO Max, with two new episodes each week.

Netflix has something for everyone, including trashy reality series and stupid game shows to go along with its prestige dramas like Anatomy of a Scandal (the #1 English-language show in the world on Netflix right now). Add to that list erotic thrillers along the lines of 365 Days. Not only has this one been described as a kind of Polish Fifty Shades of Grey. It also has a sequel, available now on the platform.

“Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever,” Netflix teases in its official summary. “But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.”

365 Days: This Day is now streaming on Netflix.

An artist is forced to join her school’s track team in Hulu’s new original movie Crush. She decides to make the most of things, however. She uses the turn of events as an excuse to chase the girl she’s long had a crush on. Real love takes her by surprise, though, when she suddenly finds herself falling for a teammate on the track team. The movie was directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham.

Crush is streaming on Hulu on Friday, April 29.

One of the most popular foreign language titles on Netflix has proven to be the French dramedy Call My Agent. It’s a series about all the hijinks, chaos, and scandal that goes hand in hand with representing celebrities. As is the case with several other popular Netflix foreign originals, like Money Heist, this one got the remake treatment. Ten Percent is an English language revamp, with a title here that refers to the typical percentage an agent takes.

Ten Percent is streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Friday, April 29.

