What to Stream: ‘Angelyne,’ ‘Now and Then,’ ‘Who Killed Sara?’

the weekend is always the perfect time to get away from it all — by settling into a binge session with your streaming platform of choice. As always, there are a ton of new shows and movies waiting for you. Which is why we're back with a new guide, offering some suggestions for what to stream next.

Most of the titles below hit streamers like Netflix on Friday. And there’s something for everyone here. From a juicy Peacock drama about a sexpot turned LA icon to another prestige drama from Apple TV+, new Netflix offerings, and much more.

Underneath the platinum blonde wig, clothed in dazzlingly bright pinks and reds and showing off a sizable amount of (prosthetic) cleavage, most viewers of Peacock’s new limited series Angelyne probably won’t realize at first that the coquettish eyes staring back at them whenever this Barbie Doll appears onscreen belong to Emmy Rossum.

This new Peacock title from showrunner Allison Miller and starring the aforementioned shape-shifting Rossum serves to transform the erstwhile singer and actress — who’s also given TV viewers characters like Shameless’ Fiona Gallagher — into a sort of punk bombshell, a real-life figure who Los Angelenos knew by one name: Angelyne.

This series goes deeper than the traditional biopic formula, though. It’s not a straightforward origin story, about how this woman became a cultural icon and familiar billboard presence in the city. The show mixes sex and showbiz, glamor and celebrity, into a fascinating narrative exercise. Moreover, it seeks to answer a particular series of questions. How much of who we are is our history, and how much of it is the story that we come up with ourselves? Is that persona fixed? Or are we in a permanent state of transition, in a forever state of becoming?

As Peacock’s own description teases, Angelyne is a show about “fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.”

Angelyne premieres May 19 on Peacock.

Crime stories have been tantamount to streaming gold for Netflix for a while now. The third and final season of the Mexican mystery thriller Who Killed Sara? will try and capitalize, once again, on the genre that’s given Netflix hits ranging from Narcos to the streamer’s current #1 show, The Lincoln Lawyer. This series, specifically, focuses on a man convicted (wrongly) for the murder of his sister. Over time, though, we come to find out the truth.

Who Killed Sara? season three is now streaming on Netflix.

Speaking of Spanish-language streaming series that revolve around a mysterious death? Apple TV+ is trying its hand at a version of that dynamic, with a new show hitting its own service this weekend.

From Apple’s official description of Now & Then: This is “a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”

Now & Then debuts on Apple TV+ on May 20.

This 8-episode Amazon Studios and Legendary Television co-production series stars Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. They play a couple who discover a mysterious chamber buried in their backyard that can take someone to a deserted planet. “There’s a reason we were the ones who found this,” Spacek’s “Irene” says at one point in the series. “This is our riddle to solve.”

Night Sky debuts on Prime Video on May 20.

Those of us who have pined in vain for years now for another season of Netflix’s Mindhunter from David Fincher will have to content ourselves, for the moment, with other projects the director is currently involved with. Like Netflix’s Emmy-winning animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots, which returns for a “third volume” this weekend. The series is basically a loosely affiliated collection of short stories mixing elements of fantasy, horror, and science fiction. And it comes from executive producers Tim Miller, as well as the aforementioned Fincher.

Love, Death + Robots volume three debuts on Netflix on May 20.

Hulu’s newest stab at original film content includes this rom-com about “Olivia,” a movie star played by Samara Weaving of Nine Perfect Strangers fame. Here, she faces a PR headache when paparazzi photograph her with her married lover (played by New Girl’s Max Greenfield). Also captured in that paparazzi photo? “Antonio,” (CODA’s Eugenio Derbez), the loyal valet who works for Olivia. And who is quickly enlisted to act as her boyfriend — to distract from the other scandalous one, of course.

The Valet debuts on Hulu on May 20.

If you haven’t yet checked out this buzzy retelling of the Watergate scandal from Starz, get caught up before episode five airs on Sunday, May 22. Gaslit is Starz’s “modern take on Watergate,” focused on untold stories and side characters from the scandal. Ranging from Nixon’s many subordinates to whistleblowers — to Arkansas socialite Martha Mitchell. She’s played here by Julia Roberts, while Sean Penn plays her husband John, Nixon’s infamous attorney general.

New episode of Gaslit airs on Sunday, May 22, available afterward via Starz’ website and app.

