What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Asian American Expo, Lakers, Jack White

Plus, the ”Mean Girls” musical arrives at the Pantages theater to round out your social calendar

Every Friday, LAMag gathers highlights of L.A. events in our Weekend Guide so you can craft a perfect schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

Asian American Expo January 14 and 15, Pomona

This year’s event, which saw a record turnout of over 100,000 visitors at one point, is the 41st annual Asian American expo to take place in L.A. With five unique pavillions, this is a celebration of all Asian cultures, hosted in a space larger than the L.A. Convention Center. With over 120 food vendors, 1,600 booths, seven stages for performances, and activities for families, this is one where you’ll want to spend a whole day. [More info]

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philidelphia 76ers January 15, Crypto.com Arena

This Sunday, the Lakers take on the 76ers in a regular season game at the Crypto.com Arena. The home team currently sits 13th in the Western Conference, with their opponents 5th in the East. This game may be an all-time great underdog story with the potential for the Lakers to kick their season back into shape. [More info]

Jack White January 14, Kia Forum

The White Stripes may have broken up more than a decade ago, but Jack White has still been putting out quality music since that group dissolved. This weekend, he stops by the Kia Forum to light up iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego—a concert with some of the biggest names in alternative music. [More info]

Mean Girls January 4 – 29, Pantages Theater

Yes, we’ve all seen Mark Water’s 2004 movie masterpiece. But the limit to how much we love this story does not exist. Now, its award-winning musical adaptation, masterminded by Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, and Casey Nicholaw, arrives at the Pantages Theater—and it looks so good, “fetch” might finally happen. [More info]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today