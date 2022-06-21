What Taylor Armstrong Thinks of Brandi Glanville’s Accusations She ’Self-Produced’ on ‘RHUGT’

“I had high hopes that maybe Brandi had matured a little over the past several years,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tells LAMag

Taylor Armstrong had a good laugh when Brandi Glanville accused the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star of “self-producing” her own storylines for more camera time in the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex Wives Club.

“I find it highly ironic that Brandi would say that I’m self-producing considering the fact that she just says things off the cuff in order to get attention, especially when it has nothing to do with her,” Armstrong told Los Angeles. “I’m just like, ‘What the hell are you talking about? I’m over-producing? You jump into stuff that has nothing to do with you!’”

Armstrong and Glanville went head to head this season right from the start. Shortly after their initial fight, Glanville teased to viewers that she felt like Armstrong’s infamous cat meme was becoming a reality right in front of her eyes, a comment Armstrong thought was comical.

“I actually thought it was a pretty funny comment,” Armstrong said. “Still to this day I don’t get the meme, but people are super creative.”

Armstrong admits that while she was nervous about filming with Glanville, she hoped the 49-year-old reality star has matured over the years.

“I had high hopes that maybe Brandi had matured a little over the past several years and that she and I could get along, and maybe there was some hope that things would be different between us because my life is so different now,” Armstrong said. “I’m such a stronger person than I was when Brandi and I used to fight and maybe it would have a different outcome because of my evolution.”

“But there was still a lot of trepidation going in and I just thought with that girl, this could go one of two ways, and chances are it’s going to be in the wrong direction,” she added.

Nonetheless, Armstrong can only control her own behaviors, which was an exciting opportunity for her to showcase her new lifestyle after the devastation Bravo fans witnessed at the end of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills journey.

“The fun thing about Ultimate Girls Trip for me is my life is so different now,” she said. “When I was on Beverly Hills, I was so stressed out in my home life with the abuse and everything I was going through. I couldn’t really be myself, and now that I have evolved so much and I’m back to being the original me, I’m even stronger and better. It was so much more fun for me so I really cherish Ultimate Girls Trip.”

With this new positive attitude and lifestyle, Armstrong says she’d consider returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I would definitely go back on Housewives,” Armstrong said. “Being on Ultimate Girls Trip kind of reminded me of the joys of being on Housewives and kind of the camaraderie that comes with it, as well. As much as there’s a lot of drama, it’s also a big group of friends.”

“The original six of the Beverly Hills girls will always be like family to me,” she said. “We’ve been through so much together and I will always have a special place in my heart for the OG’s of Beverly Hills.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip debuts June 23 on Peacock.



