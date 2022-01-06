What Shaquille O’Neal Thinks About the Antonio Brown Controversy

”In this era we’re living in, there’s memes and there’s a whole bunch of people making judgement and doing this and doing that,” Shaq tells LA Mag

Shaquille O’Neal is turning a blind eye to the viral memes that took over social media after Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antonio Brown bizarrely stripped down and left Met Stadium in the third quarter of their win over the Jets last Sunday.

“In this era we’re living in, there’s memes and there’s a whole bunch of people making judgement and doing this and doing that. One thing I’m not going to do is bash the brother,” O’Neal told LA Mag.

“I’ve never met him,” he pointed out. “I know at one point he was one of the top athletes in the world. Something happened that we don’t know about, whether he’s injured or not injured, but I’m not going to bash him and say he should have done this, shouldn’t have did that.”

In case you missed it, after what appeared to be an argument with head coach Bruce Arians, the wide receiver took off his equipment and undershirt, and stormed off the field waving at fans in the stadium. Though there hasn’t been an official word from the Buccaneers as to what transpired on the sidelines of Sunday’s game, there’s been rumors that Brown felt his ankle injury was too severe to get back on the field and refused to play at the request of his coach. The injury in question has caused Brown to miss multiple games this season, in addition to two practices last week. Another rumor circulating the press was Brown’s alleged frustrations getting benched when he was just eight more catches away from earning a $333,333 bonus.

While the details of the headlining event remains a mystery, many fans were shocked that Brown would ditch his friend and captain, Tom Brady, in the middle of a game despite the NFL pro repeatedly backing Brown’s talent after numerous issues on his former teams. In a press conference after the game, Brady admitted he didn’t know much of what transpired, but hopes the media and general public can give Brown some compassion to find the help he may need.

“Tom’s the greatest in the world. He could have went off, but he said, ‘You know, I love this guy. I care about this guy.’ He went to bat for this guy. A lot of people are saying they can’t believe he did this to Tom, but something’s going on. We won’t know until we hear from him, but I’m gonna be with Tom on this one,” O’Neal said.

“We love this guy, we care about this guy, we want to see him get help,” he added.

As a former athlete, O’Neal understands that injuries are just part of the game, and has absolutely been in situations where he was expected to play despite injuries.

“I took shots and can’t even walk now from it,” O’Neal said. “But with my game, a lot of sacrifices had to be made for me to get to the point where I’m at. These stories will never come out, but I’ll never complain.”

