”I’m just so happy for people to see this side of her,” actress tells LAMag

Cara Delevingne will play Selena Gomez’s love interest in the sophomore season of Hulu’s whodunit series, Only Murders In The Building, a twist Gomez believes was truly authentic due to her real life friendship with the model turned actress.

“Working with Cara has been amazing because she is someone I’ve known since I was 15 or 16, so I enjoyed it and I’m just so happy for people to see this side of her. All of the colors that she has in this season is really beautiful,” Gomez told Los Angeles.

“I enjoyed it very much,” she added. “I thought it was really fun and really well done.”

Delevingne’s character, Alice, is described as a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the season two mystery amongst Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s characters. Alice also helps Gomez’s character, Mabel, discover more about her sexuality.

“I think this is literally a whole new season for Mabel. I think she is kind of in the self-discovering phase, she is curious, she wants to get rid of her past and she is kind of finding herself,” Gomez said. “Her relationship with [Delevingne’s] is really a surprise and wonderful. I thought it was really well done and very organic.”

Delevingne isn’t the only guest star this season. After the pilot season brought on guest stars such as Tina Fey, Sting and Amy Ryan, season two of the hit Hulu series will introduce new characters played by Amy Schumer and Michael Rapaport.

“We were excited about everybody they named because they don’t just function as some famous face. They’re actually playing a character or playing themselves,” Martin said.

As for the terrific trio, Gomez, Martin and Short were thrilled to return to set to “hang out” together again. One thing the unique trio has yet to experience is one of Gomez’s home cooked meals, despite her fan-favorite Selena + Chef series, where she virtually learned how to cook beautiful meals by the world’s best chefs.

“I have not cooked for them, but I would love to,” Gomez said as Martin and Short begged her to start making them meals soon. “Marty and I went out to dinner because we lived in the same place, but even for ‘Saturday Night Live,’ they were so wonderful.”

“They both gave me advice and sent me flowers. They were there in spirit and if I ever needed a phone call for advice or just to get a smile, I know that they’d be there,” she added.

Gomez now wants to return the favor by supporting her co-stars at the Hollywood Bowl’s July 4th Fireworks Spectacular alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Though Dave Chappelle was recently attacked by a fan while performing at the Hollywood Bowl, the dynamic duo admits they’re not nervous to get up on that same stage to Celebrate America.

“We’re not nervous, we’re excited,” Martin said. “We’ve done just about every situation you can imagine.”

“What’s going to happen,” Short jokingly added.

Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu on June 28.