OUTLOUD: Raising Voices returns for its third year, after WeHo’s 40-year love-affair with L.A. Pride comes to a bitter end

West Hollywood has moved up its pride festival to the weekend before the newly relocated L.A. Pride Parade in Hollywood. The third annual OUTLOUD: Raising Voices Music Festival is scheduled to take place during a three-day period from Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5, in West Hollywood Park. Their concert series, produced by JJLA, launches the 2022 Pride season with a star-studded setlist including Lil’ Kim, Jessie J, and Marina.

“I started OUTLOUD three years ago to provide a platform for underrepresented Queer artists. This year, we are fortunate to bring the OUTLOUD experience to the City of West Hollywood to coincide with their inaugural WEHO Pride weekend celebration,” said JJLA Founder & CEO Jeff Consoletti. “OUTLOUD showcases established and emerging LGBTQ+ musicians and what better place to bring the community together to celebrate in one central location.”

OUTLOUD was initially launched during the height of the pandemic in 2020 as a virtual concert series that sought to emphasize and elevate artists and performers in the Queer community.

The following year, the festival partnered with Pride Live’s Stonewall Day and Adam Lambert to return to an in-person event. Performers included Sofi Tukker, VINCINT, and Brooke Eden, with an in-person cameo from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The 2021 event was additionally streaming across multiple platforms including Twitch, where it received 4.8 million views, and later won a BizBash Event Experience Award for Best Cultural/Multicultural Event.

L.A. Pride recently abandoned WeHo, it’s home for the past 40 years, in favor of a reemergence in Hollywood. This year’s Pride festival boasts a line-up led by Christina Aguilera on June 11.

This year’s OUTLOUD schedule is as follows.

Friday, June 3: Marina, Lil’ Kim, Slayyyter, Shea Diamond, CupcakKe, Ylona Garcia, Gina Chavez, Cassidy King, Mari, Mila Jam, Kornbread Jete

Saturday, June 4: Jessie J, Jake Wesley Rodgers, Madison Beer, The Aces, Greyson Chance, Ninel Conde, Shaun Ross, Saucy Santana, Freddie, Kaleena Zanders, NoSo, Madison Rose

Sunday, June 5: Years & Years, Muna, Dorian Electra, Ana Barbara, Raye, Angelica Ross, Taylor Bennett, Mykki Blanco, Isaac Dunbar, Mo Heart, Sam Tsui, Scarlett BoBo, Kelechi, and additional surprise guests

OUTLOUD offers a limited number of early bird-priced tickets for GA passes to the three-day festival with unlimited entry available now until April 3 for $89. Tickets and more information regarding OUTLOUD, including single-day pass availability, can be found here.

