Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility Treatment

The former talk-show host has suffered years of difficult-to-diagnose medical problems, as well as substance abuse issues

Wendy Williams, who had been on an extended hiatus from her recently-concluded talk show since 2021, has admitted herself into a wellness center in order to deal with her general health issues, a rep for the TV personality told The Hollywood Reporter.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” the publicist said. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Williams took a break from The Wendy Williams Show in 2021 after 12 years at the helm due to a spectrum of health issues, including Graves’ disease. A collections of sit-ins replaced her in the purple chair until it was announced that Sherri Shepherd would replace her. Shepherd’s new show, Sherri, launched this month.

An in-depth look at the Wendy Williams empire published in THR last month revealed that staffers were concerned for her health.

Williams’ public medical scares began in 2017, when she fainted live on air. Going from doctor to doctor, she dealt with seemingly unconnected symptoms like nonlinear speech, brain fog, memory loss and hallucinations. Over the next four years, she spoke candidly to her audience about her issues around substance abuse, even revealing that she’d been living in sober-living facilities while doing the show. She also discussed on-air her divorce from her husband of twenty-plus years, Kevin Hart.

According to THR sources, during that four-year period, producers “sent pre-show text messages to higher-ups at the company” doubting Williams’ sobriety on “at least 25” separate occasions.

In the end, Williams was so out-of-touch, said Mort Marcus, co-president of Lionsgate distributor Debmar-Mercer, that it took her catching a promo of replacement Sherri Shepherd’s show to realize that it was over.

“She called me, like, ‘Wait a minute, what do you mean it’s canceled? What are you talking about?’” he said, according to THR.

Others in Williams’ professional life had similar conversations.

William Selby, a high-end jeweler who became a friend and collaborator to Williams, said, “No matter how many people could have told her—you could have told her, I could have told her—she’s thinking, ‘I’ll be ready in a week and I’m coming to shoot.'”

