Weekend Playlist: New Music From Tierra Whack, Kim Petras, and Blxst

The late Juice WRLD, who would have turned 23 years old on Thursday, has a new song out titled “Wandered To LA” featuring Justin Bieber. The single, which was released by Juice WRLD’s estate, will be featured on his posthumous album Fighting Demons (Dec. 10). In the trailer for “Wandered to LA,” released on December 2, Juice WRLD—who tragically died in 2019 from an accidental overdose—discussed his struggles with anxiety and depression. Bieber also opened up about his mental health journey and dependence on substances in the vulnerable trailer. [artist info]

Its been three years since Tierra Whack released her lauded 15-minute-long project Whack World. Today, the eccentric Philadelphia rapper has released a new EP titled Rap?, which features three songs. The EP arrives with a captivating visual for her single “Stand Up,” which Whack said was inspired by a recent conversation she had with Jay-Z about how she’s the equivalent of the rap-game Joker.

“So I’ve seen the most recent Joker, the movie, about five times, it’s like one of my favorite movies,” Whack said during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I watched it once just by myself when it first came out and then I had a conversation with Jay-Z and he was like, ‘Yo, you’re the joker of the game.’ And I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ And he’s like, ‘You come off happy but there’s a dark side.’ And honestly it stuck with me. And I’m just like, you know what? That’s exactly who I am. I’m the joker, I’m the wild card. So yeah, I needed a record to make me feel badass, and that’s what “Stand Up” is.” [artist info]

After performing it live at the MTV Europe Music Awards last month, Kim Petras has released “Coconuts.” The German-born pop star, who became the first artist to perform at the network’s award show, shared her excitement about the release via Twitter saying, “This has been one of my most fun releases because of how crazy u guys went for it, thank [you so much].” The single also arrives with a playful, animated lyric video. [artist info]

If there’s one thing that Blxst is going to do, it’s create a track that feels good, but also very L.A. Just weeks after appearing on Snoop Dogg’s latest album and releasing a collaboration project with Bino Rideaux, the City of Angels native dropped his first solo track in over a year since his breakout project, No Love Lost. “”About You” is a song about ignoring outside opinions when it comes to making a commitment,” Blxst said in a statement about the record. “Everyone has their own unique version of what love is defined as, but as long as you and your loved one are in sync, nothing else should matter.” Fans of Blxst won’t have to wait long to see him perform live as he’ll be bringing in the new year with a live performance at The Novo in DTLA on December 31. [artist info]

After quietly sharing “I Hate U” on Soundcloud in August—which unsurprisingly became a viral hit on TikTok—SZA has officially released the track on major streaming platforms. “Honestly this started out as an exercise,” the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress said on Instagram. She added, “Y’all made it a thing and I’m not mad lmao. Ask and u shall receive.” [artist info]

Other Worthy Mentions: Araya and Nardo Wick

Brooklyn-based, Thai-Chilean artist Araya released two new singles this week including “Blue,” and Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick, 19, has unveiled his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick?.

