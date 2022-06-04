Also, 070 Shake has unleashed her sophomore titled ”You Can’t Kill Me” and Remi Wolf shared the deluxe version of her 2021- project, ”Juno”

This weekend’s playlist features a new album from Post Malone, 070 Shake’s sophomore record titled You Can’t Kill Me, a steamy project from R&B singer, Arin Ray, called Hello Poison, and a remastered version of Prince’s Prince and the Revolution: Live album.

Standout Tracks: “Cooped Up” and “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

The Texas-raised rapper and pop star has returned with a new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which is a follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 record, Hollywood’s Bleeding. Post Malone’s latest genre-bending album includes 14 songs and guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Weeknd, and Kid LAROI. [artist info]

Standout Tracks: “Storn,” “This is Nice,” and “Freak”

Four years after he wooed fans with his soulful 2018-project, Platinum Fire, Arin Ray has unleashed his sophomore project, Hello Poison. The 15-track album includes features from several Los Angeles musicians including Blxst, D Smoke, saxophonist Terrace Martin, Ty Dolla $ign, as well as Ari Lennox, Childish Major, Rose Gold, and VanJess. [artist info]

The British band Jungle has become known for their feel good music videos, which are often filled with professional dancers grooving to their undeniable vibes. The alternative collective took the same approach with their latest effort, two tracks called “Good Times” and “Problemz,” which arrives with a two-part visual. We were initially just going to feature the streaming link below, but it’s a much more fulfilling experience when you watch the actual video. The video is bound to make you smile and dare to dance along. [artist info]

070 Shake, You Can’t Kill Me

Standout Tracks: “Invited,” “Purple Walls,” and “Se Fue La Luz”

One week after she went public with her relationship with Kehlani in the singer’s adorably romantic video for her song “Melt,” 070 Shake has unleashed her sophomore project titled You Can’t Kill Me via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. 070 Shake has become known for meshing styles including poetry, rap, electronic, and alt-rock and the 14-track project is no different. 070 Shake also shared a visual for her single “Medicine.” [artist info]

Other Worthy Mentions: Tove Styrke, Nowhere, Remi Wolf, and Prince

Tove Styrke, the Swedish pop singer-songwriter, has shared a new record titled HARD, which features nine tracks including the single “Free.” Also, New York-based artist, Nowhere, revealed a rock-infused song called “Dreamgirls” and Remi Wolf unleashed the deluxe version of her debut album, Juno, which was originally released in 2021. Finally, Prince’s estate has unveiled a remixed and digitally remastered version of Prince and the Revolution: Live, which was performed during Prince and the Revolution’s Purple Rain tour at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985.

