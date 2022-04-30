Weekend Playlist: New Music From Kehlani, Future, Justin Bieber, Don Toliver

Also, Carla Morrison unveiled her first album in five years and L.A.-based singer-violinist V.C.R shared her debut project, ”The Chronicles of a Caterpillar: The Egg”

This weekend’s playlist features a new album from Kehlani titled Blue Water Road, Future’s I Never Liked You record, and a collaborative track from Justin Bieber and Don Toliver called “Honest.”

Kehlani has unveiled their third studio album, Blue Water Road. The introspective project, which explores themes of spirituality, healing and peace, spans 13 tracks and features guest appearances from Justin Bieber, Blxst, Syd, Thundercat, Ambré, and Jessie Reyez. Also on Friday, Kehlani released a video for one of the album's standout tracks, "Everything," co-directed by the R&B singer and Khufu Najee.

Future—who legendary hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson called "the best rapper alive" in a recent GQ cover story—has delivered his ninth solo album, I Never Liked You. The 16-track record arrives nearly two years since the Atlanta rap superstar's last solo release, 2020's High Off Life. I Never Liked You boasts guest features from Young Thug, Gunna, Kodak Black, Drake, EST Gee, and Nigerian songstress, Tems. Future also shared a visual for his single "Keep it Burnin" featuring Kanye West.

The 90-second, satirical video for a song called "I Feel Funny" that Justin Bieber posted earlier this week was really just a promotional tactic to get fans excited for his actual release, "Honest" featuring Don Toliver. The accompanying video for "Honest" follows Bieber and Toliver snowmobiling and lounging fireside until they encounter a few suspicious villains who try to ruin their good time.

The British singer-songwriter has released the visual for her irresistible track, "Same Old Ways," which is featured on her EP At Least We Have This. The high energy video follows Ama Lou as she enrolls in a fancy new private school, which turns out to be better than she'd expected. After Ama Lou shared a video clip on Instagram, Drake—one of her earliest co-signers—left a comment saying: "Nah ur too hard," and we couldn't agree more.

Carla Morrison has unveiled her first full length project since 2017 titled El Renacimiento, which can be translated as "The Renaissance" or "The Rebirth." The 11-track album reflects the transformation the Mexican songwriter has experienced over the years in her personal life and in her music. Morrison also released a stunning visual for her single "Diamantes." Fans of Morrison won't have to wait long to see her perform as she's slated to hit The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 12.

As he preps for the release of his sophomore album, Westside Boogie has shared a new single titled "Aight" featuring Shelley fka DRAM. The track arrives with an accompanying video that opens up with Boogie venting to his therapist before transitioning into a series of situations that the Compton rapper faces on a daily basis.

Los Angeles-based singer and violinist, V.C.R, has unveiled her debut album, The Chronicles of a Caterpillar: The Egg. The 8-track project features guest appearances from Pink Siifu and fellow singer-violinist, Sudan Archives. The Chronicles of a Caterpillar: The Egg is "not just another RnB album, it's a message, my story, my ministry," V.C.R said in an Instagram post. "I pray this album touches someone and helps them on their alchemic journey. I pray someone is encouraged. I pray someone hears this LP and is inspired to dream again. To create again."

The Atlanta rapper-singer has returned with two new tracks including "Dancing Queen" and "Yasss Queen." The genre-shifting artist's latest offerings find her doing what she does best: dropping bars, affirming her fans, and being the life of the party. "Dancing Queen" arrives with an equally energetic and colorful music video that shows Baby Tate participating in a fierce dance battle.

The Los Angeles-based crooner has unleashed his debut single titled "Sky's Falling / From the Start." The lyrics in the breezy RnB track "come from a place of deep reflection," he said in a statement. "From dealing with my own anxiety, to long nights spent awake thinking of, seeing, and feeling the pain of others. Wanting to show the people hurting and the ones that feel small and overlooked that God sees them. That though their heart is broken, it doesn't make them worthless."

