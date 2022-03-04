Also, Kojey Radical shares his first full-length project, ”Reason to Smile,” and HAIM debuts an impromptu single titled ”Lost Track”

It’s our favorite day of the week, so we’re back with our weekend playlist. This week’s edition features an afrobeat track from Omah Lay and Justin Bieber called “Attention,” an upbeat song about getting over a breakup by Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran, and a collaborative album from hip-hop icons, RZA and DJ Scratch.



Nigerian singer Omah Lay has teamed up with Canadian crooner, Justin Bieber, for an afrobeat track titled “Attention.” The song arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Colin Tilley. This isn’t the first time the pair has collaborated as Lay hopped on the remix of Bieber’s chart-topping hit, “Peaches.” “Attention” offers listeners a taste of what’s to come on Lay’s anticipated debut album, Boy Alone, which is slated to release in April. [artist info]

Hip-hop icons RZA and DJ Scratch have released their collaborative album, Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater, via 36 Chambers ALC/MNRK Music Group. Executive produced by multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer DJ Scratch, the album spans seven tracks long. Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater arrives two weeks after the duo shared the visual for “Fate of the World.” [artist info]

A day after she announced that her third solo album would debut on April 8, Camila Cabello delivered a new single titled “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran. Cabello also shared a visual for the upbeat track—in which she alludes to her breakup with Shawn Mendes—which follows her attempting to bounce back by going out with a group of ride-or-die friends. [artist info]

The Manchester, U.K.-born singer-songwriter has shared the visual for her latest single “Ride With Me.” As Pip Millett drives around in a flying car, she opens up about a platonic relationship gone bad. [artist info]

The London-based emcee has unveiled his first full-length album, Reason to Smile. The 15-track project features Kelis, saxophonist-singer Masego, Tiana Major9, Ego Ella May, Rexx Life Raj, and more. [artist info]

After releasing her introspective EP Raving Dahlia, the Iranian-Dutch singer has shared a sci-fi, apocalyptic-inspired visual for her single, “Everything is Everything.” Co-directed by Sevdaliza, the video chronicles the extraordinary journey of Dahlia, a physical robot known as a Femmenoid, who represents the perfect artist. The visual beautifully captures Sevdaliza’s own release from the many pressures and barriers women experience in society. [artist info]

The Cool Kids have unveiled their new album, Before Shit Got Weird, marking the first collaborative project from the duo since 2017’s Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe. Spanning 21 tracks, it features appearances from Los Angeles hip-hop trio, Pac Div, Larry June, Chance the Rapper, J.I.D, EPMD, Atrak, and more. [artist info]

HAIM, “Lost Track”

HAIM shared “Lost Track” along with an accompanying visual, which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The upbeat song was first previewed during screenings of Anderson’s Alana Him-starring film, Licorice Pizza, according to Pitchfork.

Other Worthy Mentions: Mack Keane, ESTA, Jordan Rakei, and KAINA



R&B singer-producer, Mack Keane, has teamed up with Soulection producer, ESTA, and singer Destin Conrad for a new single titled “O.M.L.” Also, Jordan Rakei delivered his latest EP Bruises and Chicago-based singer, KAINA, unveiled her latest project, It Was A Home, this week.

