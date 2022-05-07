Weekend Playlist: New Music From Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny, A$AP Rocky

Also, Inglewood singer, SiR, shares his first solo release of the year and Arcade Fire unveils a new album titled ’’WE’’

This weekend’s playlist features Jack Harlow’s latest album, titled Come Home the Kids Miss You, Bad Bunny’s first record since 2020’s groundbreaking El Último Tour Del Mundo, and the A$AP Rocky that’s got everyone talking.

Kentucky’s leading rapper, Jack Harlow, has unveiled a new album titled Come Home the Kids Miss You. The 15-track record features previously released songs “Nail Tech” and the viral TikTok sensation, “First Class,” which arrives with an accompanying video. Come Home the Kids Miss You also offers guest features from Pharrell, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. [artist info]

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has unleashed his first album since 2020’s El Último Tour Del Mundo. The new record, Un Verano Sin Ti, spans 23 tracks and includes appearances from Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, Buscabulla, and more. Bad Bunny—who is slated to star in the upcoming Marvel film El Muerto—also debuted a visual for the album’s lead single “Moscow Mule,” which opens with the reggaeton star being picked up by a woman who he embarks on a carefree road trip with. It ends with the pair frolicking, completely naked, on a tropical beach. [artist info]

The Afro-French Cuban duo, Ibeyi—which is composed of twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz—have shared their third album Spell 31. The 10-track project, which explores themes of spirituality, features guest appearances from United Kingdom artists Jorja Smith and Pa Salieu. In an Instagram post, Ibeyi called Spell 31 “the best album we have ever done” and “the best balance between our 2 worlds.” [artist info]

Maryland rap star IDK teamed up with Grammy-winning dance music producer Kaytranada for a new project titled Simple. The 8-track release features the previously shared singles “Taco” and “Dog Food” featuring IDK’s frequent collaborator, Denzel Curry. The record’s title is inspired by a neighborhood in IDK’s hometown called “Simple City,” which gets its name because “you can get killed for any simple reason.”

“I wanted to tell the story of Simple City in a way that it’s never been told before,” the 29-year-old rapper said in a statement. “From drug abuse to crime and murder, I wanted to cover what it feels like to be from Simple City and teach the world that the fix to helping disadvantaged Black communities isn’t as simple as you think. The way people view our mentalities is a straightforward thing. There’s a lot of depth and it should be handled with care. I wanted to create a project where people can ‘dance to real shit.’” [artist info]

Top Dawg Entertainment’s SiR has returned with a new single titled “Satisfaction”—his first release of 2022. The mellow RnB track arrives with an accompanying video that shows the Inglewood singer navigating a toxic relationship that keeps pulling him back. [artist info]

Other Worthy Mentions: Arcade Fire, TVEN ROMERO, Doja Cat

The Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire has released their new album WE, which spans 10 tracks. Plus, Los Angeles-born artist, TVEN ROMERO, has dropped a hyper-sensual video for his first single, “Pajarito Mas Bonito,” which stars an Only Fans porn star. And pop superstar Doja Cat unveiled a new track named after one of the best cities in the world, “Vegas” (a.k.a my hometown), which will appear on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

