Weekend Playlist: New Music From Harry Styles, Dreamville, Latto

We’ve got the soundtrack to your weekend covered with new releases from Harry Styles, Dreamville records, Latto, Doechii, Vince Staples, and more.

Harry Styles is getting fans excited about his upcoming third album—due out May 20—with a new single titled “As It Was.” The track also arrives with a dizzying music visual that depicts Styles going on a dancing spree while dressed in in a red-sequined jumpsuit. Styles is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is taking place from April 15-17 and then again from April 22-24. [artist info]

The powerhouse record label Dreamville—comprised of J.Cole, J.I.D, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, Omen, and Lute—has teamed up with DJ Drama to deliver a new compilation project titled D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The 15-track album also features A$AP Ferg, G Perico, 2 Chainz, Young Nudy, and more. Dreamville is holding their annual music festival on April 2-3 in Raleigh, North Carolina, which will also stream live on Amazon Music. [artist info]

UK singer-songwriter and guitarist Mychelle has teamed up with English rapper, ENNY, for a new track called “Forbidden Fruit.” The soulful single also arrives with a stunning visual directed by Portia Barnett-Herrin. [artist info]

Just days before he took the stage the Cryto.com Arena as a guest on Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost tour, Vince Staples shared a new single called “ROSE STREET” from his upcoming album. “ROSE STREET” arrives with a short visual that shows the Long Beach rapper gazing off at the Pacific Ocean. Staples’ Ramona Park Broke My Heart, is due out April 8. [artist info]

Doechii, “Persuasive”

Doechii, one of Top Dawg Entertainment’s newest signees, has delivered her first single under the label, which was once home to Kendrick Lamar. Doechii’s dance-forward record, “Persuasive” is produced by Kal Banks and executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. It also arrives with a colorful, fashion-forward video. [artist info]

It may be puzzling to realize that Nigerian pop star, Rema, is just now releasing his debut album. The 21-year-old afrobeat artist broke onto the scene with his viral hit “Dumebi” in 2020 before releasing several other party anthems including “Bounce,” “Corny,” and “Recipe” along with Aluna and KAYTRANADA. His much-anticipated album, Rave & Roses, was worth the wait. Rema enlisted Chris Brown, 6LACK, AJ Tracey, and Yseult for the 16-track project. [artist info]

Pop sensation Shawn Mendes has opened up about his recent split from Camila Cabello on his new song, “When You’re Gone.” “I wrote this song about a month after Camila and I broke up,” he told Extra. “A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things.” The upbeat track arrives with an accompanying visual, which shows clips of Mendes while he was on tour. [artist info]

Nigo—founder of A Bathing Ape, music producer, and cultural figure—unveiled his first solo project in nearly two decades on March 25. I Know NIGO! features an impressive cast of artists including Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. A standout track on the album is “COME ON, LET’S GO” by Los Angeles’ very own, Tyler, The Creator, which has an accompanying video. We attended Nigo’s star-studded release party earlier this week in Beverly Hills. [artist info]

The 23-year-old rapper, who first grabbed audiences attention when she was crowned the winner of Jermaine Dupri’s rap competition series, continues to prove why she’s a front runner in the rap game. Latto recently shared her second studio album, 777, which features heavy hitters including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and more. Ahead of the release, she also teased the remix to her breakout single, “Big Energy,” which features Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. [artist info]

The Compton native has shared his long-awaited second album, Superghetto, which features guest appearances from fellow L.A. rapper-singer Blxst, T-Pain, Ari Lennox, and Tinashe. Superghetto is Buddy’s first solo project since 2017’s Harlan & Alondra. Earlier this week, Buddy took The Tonight Show stage to perform the album’s single, “Wait Too Long” with Blxst. [artist info]

