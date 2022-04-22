Weekend Playlist: New Music From Ed Sheeran, Blxst, Pusha T, Bonnie Raitt

This weekend’s playlist features a new track from Ed Sheeran featuring Lil Baby, Pusha T’s latest record It’s Almost Dry, and folk pioneer Bonnie Raitt’s 21st album release titled Just Like That.

The video for Ed Sheeran’s newest single, “2step” featuring Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, was filmed in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before Russia invaded the country, according to the opening credits. Now, the British pop singer is giving back to the Ukrainian people by donating all royalties and proceeds for the single to DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. “Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there,” he said. I stand with Ukraine.” The visual shows him strolling around the streets of Kyiv before joining a group of dancers who surround him. [artist info]

In an upcoming month of heavy hitter rap releases—which includes Future (April 29), Jack Harlow (May 6), and L.A.’s very own Kendrick Lamar (May 13)—Pusha T is the first to unleash his anticipated album. It’s Almost Dry is Pusha T’s first album since 2018’s Daytona. It’s Almost Dry spans 12 tracks long and includes guest appearances from Jay-Z, Pharrell, Kanye West (who now goes by Ye), Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, and more. [artist info]

After teasing a collaborative track with WILLOW on TikTok back in January, Pink Pantheress has officially shared the tune titled “Where You Are.” The track samples Paramore’s 2005-song “Never Let This Go.” Skrillex and Mura Masa are listed as producers alongside PinkPantheress herself. The garage-inspired track comes with an accompanying visual that shows PinkPantheress and WILLOW navigating a nightclub while dealing with heartbreak. [artist info]

Blxst, Before You Go

Blxst’s music has become synonymous with summertime in Los Angeles. You know, music that makes you want to fire up the grill and invite your homies over to have a backyard kickback, or hop in your car to take a long drive down the Pacific Coast Highway. Not long before the season begins, the Los Angeles singer and rapper has unleashed a new project titled Before You Go. The 12-track project features Rick Ross, Arin Ray, and Grandmaster Vic. [artist info]

It’s been roughly five years since Ab-Soul released an album—2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.—but the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper has returned with a new song titled “Hollandaise.” The energetic track, which was produced by Kal Banx, arrives shortly before Ab-Soul is set to perform at The Smoker’s Club Fest, along with Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Wiz Khalifa, and more on April 30 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino. [artist info]

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That

Ten-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt has unveiled her 21st studio album, Just Like That, which is also her first release in more than five years. The title comes from a line in the title track, “Just like that your life can change,” which the Burbank native says was a perfect fit “because there’s never been a time that made me look around and say, ‘Nobody saw this coming’—where all of a sudden, everything shifted.” The album features 10 tracks. [artist info]

Colombian pop icon Shakira and Puerto Rician rising star Rauw Alejandro have joined forces for a single called “Te Felicito,” which translates to “I congratulate you.” The electro-pop and reggaeton inspired track arrives with a video that explores a robot love story between the two singers. [artist info]

PJ Morton tapped pioneering soul singer Stevie Wonder and acclaimed rapper Nas for a new song called “Be Like Water.” It’s the third preview from Morton’s forthcoming album Watch the Sun, which is slated to release next Friday. The Grammy-winning singer and keyboardist previously collaborated with Wonder on the 2013 track “Only One.” [artist info]

With his latest single, “Please Do Not Lean,” Daniel Caesar is offering fans a taste of what’s to come on his forthcoming album, which has yet to be given a title or release date. He tapped fellow Toronto musicians, BADBADNOTGOOD, to accompany him on the soulful track in which he sings about maintaining boundaries in life and not taking on more than you can handle. [artist info]

Los Angeles-based artist Timmy Skelly shared the visual for his latest single “Higher Love,” which follows a love story between him and a woman who turns out to be an alien. The video is part of a short film series created by Skelly. “Higher Love is really a song about God,” he said in a statement. “It’s an investigation into what relationships look like and feel like when they’re formed through that selfless, holy love that all organized world religions are rooted in. My goal was to mirror that spiritual message with the production, which I think this track has a gospel feel to it.” [artist info]

