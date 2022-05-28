Weekend Playlist: New Music From Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, and Eminem

Also, Seattle-born singer, UMI, has shared her first full length project and L.A. hip-hop collective, Your Grandparents, released a new track

With the plethora of good music that drops every week, it can feel overwhelming to stay on top of it all. That’s why each week, Los Angeles curates a list of the best releases that you should check out.

This weekend’s playlist features a new collaborative track from Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, and Young Thug, along with a rework of Eminem’s The Eminem Show in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary. We also spotlight a new single from Los Angeles hip-hop collective, Your Grandparents, and UMI’s first full-length project, Forest in the City.

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, and Young Thug first joined forces in 2017 on the groovy dance record “Heatstroke,” which was featured on Harris’ record titled, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Today, the trio has unveiled their second collaborative effort titled “Potion,” another dance-forward record that is slated to be on the second volume of Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces series. “It’s an honor to work with Dua and Thug again,” Harris said in a statement. “They’re both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today’s musical landscape.”

The new track arrives with an accompanying psychedelic music video, which was directed by Harris' longtime creative collaborator, Emil Nava. Young Thug, who is currently in jail and facing racketeering charges, even makes an appearance in the sexy video.

The Detroit rap legend has shared a rework of his groundbreaking third album The Eminem Show, which was released 20 years ago. The reissued project features 18 bonus songs, including four previously unreleased tracks and instrumentals like "Without Me," "Sing for the Moment" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet." "Bump Heads," a collaborative record with 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks which served as a diss to Ja Rule though it was never released officially, is also featured on the extended album.

UMI has unveiled her first full-length record, a collection of soothing tracks called Forest in the City that continues her mission of providing a space of healing through her music. The 15-track project finds the 23-year-old R&B singer-songwriter reflecting on her life experiences of leaving her bucolic hometown of Seattle for Los Angeles, which has ultimately forced her to look inward and find peace within herself instead of the woods that once surrounded her. Standout tracks include “sorry,” “moonlit room,” and “everything will be alright.”

UMI is kicking off her very first U.S. tour this weekend in Seattle. She's scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on June 6 and June 7 at the Fonda, and then at the Observatory in Santa Ana on June 9.

The buzzing L.A. collective, known for their distinctive psych soul and hip-hop sound, have unleashed a new record titled "Somebody Told Me" featuring singer, Amindi. The funky track also arrives with a visual that is reminiscent of a 90s sitcom, which is definitely worth a watch.

Other Worthy Mentions: Empress Of, Kaash Paige, J-Mac and Phocuz

Kaash Paige, the emerging R&B singer from Dallas, has shared a new sensual track titled “24 HRS” featuring Lil TJay. Also, L.A.-based singer Empress Of unveiled the high-octane dance record “Dance For You,” which is slated to be included on her Save Me EP, releasing June 24. The single arrives with an accompanying music video. Finally, North Carolina rapper/producer duo Phocuz & J-Mac teamed up with Chriz Millz and The Game for their latest single titled “Limousine Dark Tint.”

