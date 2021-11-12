Weekend Playlist: New Music From Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak

Also, new singles from bLAck pARty and Smino, plus a project from L.A.’s very own Terrace Martin featuring Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg

It’s our favorite time of the week and that’s not just because it’s time to relax after the work week. It’s also the time of the week that most artists release brand new music.

We’ve selected a handful of newly released songs that are worth a play to get you ready for the weekend.

Terrace Martin, DRONES

There were so many releases last week that we missed this one, but its so good that we had to bring it back. Los Angeles’ very own Terrace Martin, who is heavily immersed in the city’s jazz scene, unveiled a new 13-track project titled DRONES on Nov. 5. It features several local greats including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy, Hit-Boy, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, YG, and D Smoke.

bLAck pARty, “Soakin” featuring Gwen Bunn

The L.A. by way of Arkansas artist—hence the stylization of his name—bLAck pARty has dropped a visual for his vibey single “Soakin” from his latest 2-pack project Birds and Bees, which released on October 29 via Childish Gambino’s Wolf + Rothstein label and RCA Records. Those who want to see the new single performed live won’t have to wait long, as bLAck pARty is scheduled to perform with Gavin Turek on November 16 at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.

