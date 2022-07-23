Weekend Playlist: New Music from Billie Eilish, Panic! At The Disco and Maude Latour

Plus, a sky-high collaboration between Doechii and SZA, as well as smaller artists ready to take the main stage

Summer is high time for new music—the only downside is the overwhelming task of sifting through it all. That’s why each week, LAMag comes up with a weekend playlist composed of the latest and greatest tunes. With new music from major players like Panic! At The Disco and rising stars like NERIAH, this collection has it all. From marijuana to mom jeans, we’ve got you covered.

Billie Eilish, “TV”

Forget romance—Billie Eilish is proving that this summer is all about the anti-love song.

“TV” is one of just two tracks on the singer and songwriter’s latest EP, Guitar Songs. Detailing the artist’s feelings about a complicated and arguably unhealthy relationship, “TV” is soft and subtle, allowing Eilish’s voice to take center stage. Although the instrumentals provide the perfect backdrop for Eilish’s incredible vocal range, her lyricism must not be overlooked. “TV” sneaks in references to several recent events in the United States, including the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. But timely or not, nothing can change the fact that Eilish is—and will continue to be—one of the most relevant names in the music industry.

NERIAH, “Breakup Sex”

Too much kiss and make up? Maybe it’s time to break up.

At least that’s the situation for NERIAH in her latest single, “Breakup Sex.” The singer and songwriter (who also happens to be a YouTuber) has spent the past few years forcing her way into the music industry. Since first making her work available on Spotify in 2020, NERIAH has accumulated nearly 500,000 monthly listeners on the platform. “Breakup Sex” is the latest in her lineup of pop anthems, but it surely won’t be the last. The song uses a repeated chorus that mimics the repetitive cycle of the relationship she describes—a subtle way to drive home the themes at hand. With creative chops like these, NERIAH isn’t going away anytime soon.

Panic! At The Disco, “Middle of a Breakup”

Don’t panic, but Panic! At The Disco is back.

This summer is full of breakup tunes, and not even Brendon Urie’s one-man band could escape the trend. With the same character and charm as always, Panic! At The Disco brings a danceable twist to the anti-romance anthem. “Middle of a Breakup” is the type of song that’ll stick in your head like superglue, no matter how hard you try to get it out—not that you’d want to. Fun and upbeat, the track is a dizzying tribute to post-breakup confusion.

Maude Latour, “Probabilities”

On a more hopeful note, Maude Latour’s latest single is all about favorable probabilities.

The recent Columbia grad now has a degree in philosophy, but that hasn’t stopped her from dipping her toes in statistics. Bright, happy and just a tad bit wistful, “Probabilities” radiates with Latour’s usual grooviness. With a tiny bit of trepidation, the track sees the singer-songwriter describe her worries about a relationship, but ultimately decide that everything will work out. Since making it big in 2020, her fanbase has only continued to grow—and the trend isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

Doechii and SZA, “Persuasive”

Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion may not have been a hit, but Doechii and SZA’s latest collaboration of a similar name certainly will be.

Rapper Doechii first released the song in March, but this month she brought SZA into the endeavor. Even without the addition of SZA, the song’s lyrics give the track a great deal of intrigue. By characterizing marijuana as a flirty and, well, persuasive woman, Doechii explores territory that’s off the beaten path. The latest edition of the song uses SZA’s silky smooth vocals to elevate the track just that extra bit. With both SZA and Doechii behind it, the song successfully breathes human life into the devil’s lettuce.

Other Worthy Mentions: Small artists taking the world by storm

Morgen schools us all in the power of mom jeans, and Anju reminisces about a red car. Put their quirky lyrics against some just-as-quirky tunes, and it’s a recipe for a bop.

