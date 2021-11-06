Weekend Playlist: Mariah Carey, Summer Walker, Travis Scott

It’s our favorite time of the week and that’s not just because it’s time to relax after the work week. It’s also the time of the week that most artists release brand new music.

We’ve selected a handful of newly released songs that are worth a play to get you ready for the weekend.

Two years after the release of her debut album Over It, Summer Walker has unveiled the follow-up, Still Over It. The 20-track R&B album of our dreams features guest appearances from Cardi B, SZA, Pharrell Williams, Ari Lennox, Omarion, Ciara, and more.

Just in time for his Astroworld Festival, which kicks off in Houston this weekend, Travis Scott has shared two brand new singles: "ESCAPE PLANS" and "Mafia," which features guest vocals from J. Cole. "ESCAPE PLANS" arrives with an accompanying music video.

It's become a known fact that Mariah Carey owns Christmas. The beloved singer has released a new single ahead of the holiday season titled "Fall in Love at Christmas," which features Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The track arrives with a visual that shows Mariah Carey frolicking through the snow in Los Angeles.

Dijon has released his highly anticipated debut album, Absolutely. The genre-bending soul project spans 12 tracks with no listed features.

The Cuban-American songstress, who was formerly a member of Fifth Harmony, has released her first solo debut, PRELUDE. The deeply personal seven-track project, which was written completely by Lauren Jauregui, features Chicago rapper Vic Mensa and Atlanta crooner 6lack.

The Chicago singer-songwriter releases a new single titled "Anybody Can Be In Love" with an uplifting and colorful visual that is bound to make you smile.

Dana Williams, “California Dreamin'”

The bi-costal singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson’s guitarist, shares her own R&B flare of Mamas & the Papas’ classic single “California Dreamin’.” The track, which was written by the Los Angeles band, is about missing the warmth and safety of California during a cold winter.

