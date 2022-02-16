Angelenos will get to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Wednesday morning during a championship parade.

But if you’re not able to make it to the in-person event, you can watch the coverage live from the comfort of your home.

Watch here live from KTLA:

The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will feature appearances from Rams players and coaches, live entertainment, floats, and specialty vehicles.

Taking place near the University of Southern California, the 1.1-mile parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Street and West Jefferson Boulevard at the Shrine Auditorium, and will make its way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A rally will be held about noon at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza and Peristyle Arch when the team arrives at Exposition Park.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.