Was There Really an Adele ‘Transphobia’ Controversy?

According to news reports, pop star Adele broke the hearts of countless woke folk by saying at the gender-neutral Brit Awards on Tuesday, “I love being a woman.”

As the acclaimed singer accepted the statuette for “Best Artist”—a new category patched together from the previous “Best Male” and “Best Female” awards—at London’s O2 Arena, she told the audience, “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.”

Depending on who you read, that utterance “sparked a transphobia debate,” “sparked outrage,” got Adele “slammed,” “accused of transphobia” and “slammed” some more because she stood up “for other females whose spaces are being erased for ‘inclusivity’” even as “Twitter attempts to cancel” her.

With all that, it’s a wonder Adele has survived the last two days. But who are all these mouthy culture warriors bent on bringing down the beloved songstress?

At “Page Six” they found Twitter user Jacob, who, the scribes note, bills himself as a “staunch feminist” and whom they credit with having “thousands” of followers (It’s 3676, to be precise).

“Please, no,” Jacob tweeted. “ADELE can’t be a TERF. That last comment, though ambiguous, could be perceived as TERF-y. Please no.”

TERF, for those unfamiliar with trendy babbling, means, “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

The New York Post‘s gossip wing also found a tweeter with 382 followers who lamented, “Who’d have thought Adele was a transphobe and would use her platform to call for the destruction of the trans community. Especially the confused teenagers.”

Over at Newsweek, Jacob and the “confused teenagers” advocate were also quoted. Somehow, the Times of London unearthed those same two arbiters as well—and so did Australia’s The Advertiser. Outkick, too, appreciated Jacob’s hot take, but noted, “Jacob evidently couldn’t take the heat, making his account private after attempting to smear Adele.”

The Federalist acknowledged that something seems a bit off about the alleged Adele bashing, linking to Newsweek and stating, “Adele’s comments surprisingly received little significant backlash, even though some media outlets highlighted random tweets.”

However, The Federalist‘s lucidity proved fleeting, as the author used the non-event to demand, “Women can and should speak up when spaces dedicated to them are ripped away in the name of ‘inclusivity.’ There is a national push to tear down female-only spaces and accommodate a radical gender agenda that promotes anti-scientific ideologies as truth. It’s happening in schools, prisons, sports, and now award shows.”

Of the many outlets we perused, only Manchester Evening News seemed to have found entirely original complaints. None of the comments are linked to any source, nor are the commenters identified in any way, but there’s still some stellar shade in there. For instance:

“I’ve always found Adele to be off putting and I could never put my finger on what it was. After her little statement complaining about gender neutral categories at the BRITs, I think I figured out at least part of it.”

Despite the reported firestorm, similar sick burns on Adele are hard to come by on social media.

Yes, the furious posts are still flying, but most users are angry that the Adele situation is, to them, emblematic of how woke culture is ruining everything. Which is strange, because it’s a hell of a slog to identify even one actual, space-stealing, dominant-paradigm-subverting wokester for them to attack. Actually, they have found one.

