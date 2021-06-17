Nipsey Hussle and Carrie Fisher Are Getting Posthumous Stars on the Walk of Fame

The late, great stars are joined by 37 other luminaries in the Walk of Fame’s 2022 class of honorees

When Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016, her fans constructed a makeshift memorial on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the dearly departed star. Soon, they’ll have an official star to visit.

On Thursday morning, the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced the 38 notables who’ll be honored with stars in 2022, including Fisher and fellow posthumous honoree Nipsey Hussle. Since Hussle—born Ermias Asghedom—was killed outside South L.A.’s Marathon in March 2019, the clothing store has become a place for fans to visit and mourn. Murals honoring Hussle also popped up across the city in the wake of his death.

Here’s the full list of honorees, which includes everyone from actor Willem Dafoe to football player Michael Strahan:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, and Carrie Fisher (posthumous)

In the category of TELEVISION: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson.

In the category of RECORDING: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, and Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom (posthumous)

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale

In the category of RADIO: Richard Blade

In the category or Sports Entertainment: Michael Strahan

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food, news, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.