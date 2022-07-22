Vanessa Hudgens Encourages Fans To Vote After Roe Decision

“I think it’s a really amazing time for women to support each other now more than ever,” the actor tells LAMag

Vanessa Hudgens believes the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court should encourage women everywhere to get to the polls.

“I think it’s a really amazing time for women to support each other now more than ever,” Hudgens told LAMag. “It’s heavy and it’s a lot to process, but it’s all about just staying proactive and making sure that we’re in the polls.”

Hudgens was appearing at her Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner benefiting No Kid Hungry on behalf of her brand, Caliwater. The event that took place at Spago in Beverly Hills Sunday night included a formal dinner, a silent auction, and a jazz performance from the High School Musical actor herself.

When asked why she chose No Kid Hungry as a charitable partner, Hudgens was quick to note how nonprofits that help children and people with cancer have always been close to her heart.

“I feel like it’s really important to ask yourself what’s upsetting to you, and the things that have affected me, and that are upsetting to me, are cancer—because I lost my dad to cancer. And then I love kids and no kid should have to worry about when they’re going to be able to get their next meal,” Hudgens said.

Many communities in the Los Angeles area are facing challenges when it comes to feeding kids. Though the country was already experiencing a hunger crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic made matters worse. Now, one in six children are experiencing hunger in the United States of America, according to the Brookings Institution; No Kid Hungry is working to help ensure every child receives three meals a day.

“No Kid Hungry does such an amazing job at providing meals to children all over and making it really easy and accessible for families,” Hudgens said. “It’s just so important and they do such a fantastic job. I love everything that they do, so whenever I can support them, I’m there.

“I’ve gone to schools and seen firsthand what they do,” she added. “Like how many people are really on the streets, putting in the work, making sure the kids are getting meals, during the pandemic, especially they were so phenomenal at making sure food was accessible for children, even for dinner, it doesn’t just limit to school time. It really is all-encompassing for kids.”

