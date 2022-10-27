Sad Antisemite Kanye West Ejected from HQ of Jewish-Owned Skechers

After broadcasting his psychotic hatred of Jews, Kanye showed up looking for work at Skechers, which happens to be owned by a Jewish family

Kanye West is not known for his lucidity, but after nearly a month spent shrieking and typing racist screeds against Jews for slights he perceives as having been done to him by the banking, entertainment, fashion and other industries which he believes—as do so many simple schmucks—are dominated by Jews, he’s lost roughly $1.5 billion and no one wants the mad mogul anywhere near them.

So, in classic Ye style, the self-proclaimed genius-of-his-generation (for “Gold Digger,” you hack?), arrived at the Manhattan Beach offices of comfortable-shoe mavens Skechers on Wednesday, demanding—well that’s unclear.

All that is known so far is that the casual footwear brand put out a press release on Wednesday stating, “Kanye West—also referred to as Ye—arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles.”

If Kanye was looking for a new business collaborator, having been dumped by his agency, CAA, as well as Balenciaga, the Gap and, finally, Adidas in mere weeks, he might have considered just who he was approaching after spewing hate like any fat-mouthed, half-literate freak who got a look at the Protocols of the Elders of Zion in the last 100 years or so.

Because, you see, the CEO and founder of Skechers is Robert Greenberg, a Jew, and the co-founder and president of the company is Michael Greenberg, also a Jew—which might lead one to ask: How did Jew-hunter and Semite expert Yeezy not sense their presence with his idiot powers?

No one at the company was remotely interested in hearing what the free-falling, has-been racist was proposing anyway.

But, it’s still possible that the thickhead trash maestro wasn’t even seeking gainful employment. The company contends that, “Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming,” before “two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

So, it’s possible that West knew who he was targeting and was actually trying to ambush Skechers execs in his own narcissist nightmare version of Roger & Me, where a spoiled rich crybaby without morals is the hero.

But, if hateful noisemaker West did not know who ran Skechers when he apparently hoped that the less-expensive shoemaker would pick him up from the bottomless gutter where Adidas has dropped him, Skechers sure knew who Ye was.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Of course, it is still unclear what the shoemaker means by Kanye’s “divisive” comments. Who was Yeesh dividing from whom? The Jew-panicked monsters from the sane?

No matter. LAMag doublechecked with Skechers about the Jewishness of its founders, and a spokeswoman told us, “We have no further comment.”

