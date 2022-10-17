Unabashed Kanye West Shares Even More Jewish Hate Conspiracies

Narcissist mogul Kanye West now says that he doesn’t hate Jews themselves, but rather the global schemes he believes they masterminded

For a moment there, we thought being largely condemned for flinging out savagely antisemitic social media posts—“when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE”—and being banned from Twitter and Instagram might encourage deeply troubled genius-of-his-generation Kanye West to take a sabbatical from spouting off like a slack-jawed rube.

On Sunday, however, Yeesh appeared on the podcast Drink Champs. He was apparently not done explaining his problem with the Jews.

“We made the ‘White Lives Matter’ tees,” he said. “And then when I put up the tweet, the ‘death con’ tweet, now he ain’t releasing the tees—cause he’s Jewish.”

Kanye west going on drink champs and ranting about Jewish people pic.twitter.com/WvPrXwtjsv — Wazy hemisphere Megafan (@yipsigoon) October 16, 2022

It’s not immediately clear who Kanye identifies as Jewish, but he added, “See? This is my exact point!” West continued, “Like, Jewish people have owned the Black voice”—to which the host offered an uncomfortable, “Hmmm…”

Kanye further explained, “Whether it’s through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, or if it’s all of us being signed to a record label. Or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.”

Despite Kanye’s simmering hate—and his total ignorance of Disney—Ye says, “I respect what the Jew—Jewish people have done, and how they brought their people together.”

Okay, sounds good, Yeesh! Leave it there.

“They came into money through the lawyers,” West continued. “After Wall Street, when um, when um… all of the Catholics wouldn’t divorce people.”

Pardon?

“So the Jewish lawyers came in, and they were willing to divorce people,” Ye said. “And that’s when they first came into their money.”

Kanye also mentioned an idea involving “the darker Jews… the 12 lost tribes…”

At that point, LAMag stopped listening to the babbling freak.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today