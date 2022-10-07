Two Brothers Charged in Kidnap Murder of California Family of Four

A second suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a California family, Alberto Salgado, was arrested and booked Thursday night, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, Sheriff Verne Warnke said. Salgado is the brother of the other suspect currently in custody for the murders, Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is accused in the kidnapping and murder of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, along with the baby’s father, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

They were last seen in surveillance footage recorded at around 9 a.m. Monday, which showed them being abducted from their family-owned business by an armed man, and were found in an almond orchard by a farmworker Thursday evening near Indiana and Hutchins Roads..

A family spokesperson told ABC30 that Salgado was a former employee of the murdered family who used to drive for the victims’ trucking company and had a falling out with them a year ago. Salgado responded with angry texts and emails, investigator said.

The spokesman also revealed that the baby was left to die from exposure.

Salgado was charged with four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping. He was booked into jail Thursday, according to sheriff’s office, and was transferred from the jail to the hospital to continue to recover from a suicide attempt earlier that day. Salgado was first linked to the case because he allegedly used a credit card belonging to one of the victims at an ATM.

The family was confirmed dead on Wednesday, Warnke said, but authorities have not released further information about the cause of death for the three adults.

